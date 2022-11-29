Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters transfer gate

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

McNamara was the No. 253 prospect in the 2019 class, who originally committed to Notre Dame before returning to Michigan. He didn’t see any playing action in his first year with Shea Patterson as a starter, but he’s played in four of 10 games in 2020 after replacing starter Joe Milton III.



McNamara threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns without interceptions in a season interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions. He retained the starting position for 2021 despite the addition of ESPN 300 quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Last year, McNamara led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title under Jim Harbaugh and a berth in the college football playoffs. In 14 games, he threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Prior to the 2022 season, Harbaugh announced that there would be quarterback competition between McNamara and McCarthy and that would lead into the season. McNamara started Game 1 against Colorado State, in which he had 136 yards and a touchdown, completing 50% of his passes.

McCarthy started Game 2 and won the competition as the starter. Along with being named as a substitute, McNamara suffered a leg injury in the second half of the third game of the season against UConn. His injury required surgery and he did not return in the regular season.

McNamara, who is from Reno, Nevada, can potentially play at another school for two seasons. He made a redshirt as a rookie in 2019 and the NCAA gave any student-athlete in the 2020-21 school year an extra year of eligibility.