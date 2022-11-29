Moscow is now the fourth-largest offshore trading hub for the Chinese yuan as sanctions prompt Russia to dabble in alternative currency | Currency News | Financial and business news

Russia has accelerated its use of the Chinese yuan to counter sweeping Western sanctions. Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

Russia is now the fourth largest user of the Chinese yuan, after Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Russia wasn’t even one of the top 15 countries to use the yuan until May, according to Swift.

The Chinese yuan was the fifth most used currency for global payments in October 2022.

Russia, whose access to the US dollar was restricted due to sweeping sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, has now become a major user of the Chinese yuan for trade.

Moscow is now the fourth-largest user of the Chinese currency after Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Singapore, interbank messaging system Swift said in a report released Nov. 16.

And while Hong Kong, the UK and Singapore have been mainstays of Chinese currency trade, Russia’s inclusion is new, as the country didn’t even consider the top 15 countries for the use of the yuan until May, according to Swift.

In October, Russia accounted for 3.3% of international payments using the yuan, per Swift. Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, accounted for the lion’s share – 72% – of in-currency payments, and the UK accounted for around 5.5% of total transactions.

Despite the recent surge in usage, the Chinese yuan was only the fifth most commonly used currency for global payments, accounting for 2.1% of the total pie – although up from 1.7% a year earlier. compared to October 2020.

The US dollar still dominates currency usage, as 42% of global payments were made via the greenback in October 2022.

Data released by the Moscow Stock Exchange also shows deepening ties between China and Russia, with trade in the yuan-ruble pair averaging nearly 9 billion yuan, or $1.25 billion, every day in October, according to a Reuters analysis. Previously, they rarely exceeded the 1 billion yuan mark in an entire week.

Russia’s growing interest in the redback – a colloquial term for the yuan – follows tough sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, which restricted Russian banks’ access to the Swift banking system. Almost half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves – including silver and gold – have also been frozen.

Moscow has been working on alternatives to the US and EU-dominated Swift system for its international trade, including requiring energy payments in roubles. Some Russian companies, such as energy giant Rosneft, have also issued Chinese yuan-denominated bonds to raise funds.

The change has seen the yuan’s share in the official Moscow Stock Exchange foreign exchange market rise from around 40% to 45% now, from less than 1% at the start of 2022, Dmitry Piskulov, head of international projects at the Department of stock exchange’s foreign exchange market told Reuters. Trade in the dollar-US ruble pair halved to around 40% in October of the same period.

Such changes create structural changes in the Russian economy. Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told lawmakers earlier in November that the influx of yuan into the country’s system characterizes a “transformation in the monetary composition of our economy”, according to Reuters.

