Moscow warns of risks from oil price cap — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Russia has a principled pro-market stance, while Western restrictions will lead to underinvestment in the sector, a deputy prime minister says

A cap in Russian oil prices could cause shortages and disrupt investment in the energy sector, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak has warned. Moscow will strictly adhere to its commitment to market principles in international trade, he added.

“Our position is quite rigid here, and I have expressed this on several occasions. Whatever level is chosen for the price cap, even if it is high, it will be a priori unacceptable in terms of signing contracts. We we will work at market conditions, Novak said Tuesday at a business forum, according to Russian media.

The Deputy Prime Minister criticized the United States and its allies for trying to impose various restrictions on the Russian energy industry, blocking its access to technologies and stifling Russian international trade. Such actions “come with great risk” and can lead to deficits and underinvestment, he said.

“This would be true for any product that Western nations might want to impose their rules on in the future,” Novak predicted.

The G7 countries have agreed to impose a price cap on Russian crude in September, with enforcement to begin on December 5. The EU is negotiating its own version of similar restrictions, with Poland apparently obstructing a deal by pushing for a lower cap. level. Under the plan, shipments of non-compliant Russian crude would be denied insurance and other services by companies in Western jurisdictions.





Western officials believe Russia will still sell on the new terms, but would be denied windfall profits amid rising global energy prices. However, Novak and other senior Russian officials have said the country will not agree to any cap.

Novak’s remarks came at the Russia-China Energy Affairs Forum, an event hosted by the governments of the two countries every year since 2018. Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council Han Zheng read a statement from the President Xi Jinping at the event, in which the Chinese leader described the energy as a “cornerstone of practical cooperation” between the two nations.

“China intends to establish a closer energy partnership with Russia, promote the development of clean and ‘green’ energy sources, jointly uphold international energy security and the stability of energy chains. supply, and to contribute to the long-term reliability of the international energy market.”, the read message.

Russia has become China’s biggest oil supplier after EU countries opted to cut trade with Moscow as punishment for its role in the Ukraine conflict. Beijing disapproved of Moscow’s decision to send troops to its neighboring country in February, but blamed the United States and NATO’s expansion in Europe for sparking hostilities in the first place.