Musk can help Chinese protesters by kicking off CCP propaganda diplomats

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) called for an end to the federal coronavirus emergency in the United States to contrast China’s lockdowns and argued that Twitter could help protesters against lockdown policies by kicking China’s “wolf warrior diplomats” off the platform.

Gallagher said, “I think the president needs to make it clear that we are here in America for freedom, and therefore, we stand with people who are fighting for freedom. And a useful signal could be that we could send to end our own ongoing coronavirus emergency as a stark contrast to the dictatorial lockdown we’re seeing in China backfire so wildly. The other thing I would like the president to call for is an end to American capital continuing to flow into China, where it is funding the CCP’s technological surveillance state and its military modernization. At a minimum, our university endowments should not be funding genocide or the same people lecturing us about so-called ESG investing should not be funding communist genocide. And then finally, I think it’s a reminder, when it comes to things like digital suppression, we can’t allow Chinese-controlled apps like TikTok in particular to continue controlling young Americans. And so, I hope the president will call for a ban or a forced sale of TikTok. Finally, Elon Musk might actually help by kicking all of the so-called Chinese wolf warrior diplomats off Twitter because, of course, while they’re spreading propaganda on our social media platforms, your average Chinese citizen doesn’t have access to information on these platforms”.

