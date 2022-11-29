NopeaRide, Kenya’s first electric taxi service, shuts down • TechCrunch

Kenya’s first all-electric taxi service, NopeaRide, is leaving the market after its parent company EkoRent OY failed to raise additional funds to keep it afloat.

NopeaRide said EkoRent Africa, the Finnish company’s local subsidiary, has filed for insolvency in Kenya, ending operations of the all-electric vehicle taxi player, which was seeking to switch to environmentally friendly transport options. environment, while advancing increased competition for early market entrants Uber and Bolt.

“We have taken our fleet of electric vehicles off the road and informed our staff and corporate customers. We are now working with the relevant authorities to ensure our operations are liquidated in accordance with local law,” NopeaRide said in a statement.

“We would like to express our deepest regrets to our dedicated team of staff and drivers. We would also like to thank our loyal NopeaRide customers, corporate clients and other partners who have supported NopeaRide’s vision for electric mobility in Africa,” did he declare.

Juha Suojanen founded EkoRent Oy in 2014 to develop solutions based on electric vehicles and solar energy, which later led to the 2018 launch of NopeaRide in Kenya.

NopeaRide provided the charging network and driver and driver applications, and supplied the electric vehicles. However, drivers had to organize their own funding frameworks.

The startup grew from three vehicles to 70 at the time of closure and had also built a charging network across Nairobi.

Last year, NopeaRide received €200,000 in funding from EEP Africa, an early-stage clean energy finance facility in Southern and Eastern Africa, to build more solar charging centers in Nairobi and to allow the company to increase its radius of service in anticipation of growth.

The startup said it was on the road to recovery this year, after its business was hit hard by the Covid pandemic, which saw fewer commutes as people worked from home.

“In the first half of 2022, our traffic numbers were at about the same level as before Covid-19. We also started putting more effort into the enterprise segment as their employees returned to work and were successful to sign contracts with a few large international companies, some of them potentially reserving the majority of Nopea’s available capacity,” he said.

“However, EkoRent OY went bankrupt in Finland and was unable to secure additional funding to take the business in Nairobi to the next level.”