On affinity fintechs, the future of BNPL, and more – TechCrunch

Of all the venture capital funding invested in 2021, about one in five dollars went to fintech. But that boom now seems behind us, as global fintech finance activity has returned to pre-2021 levels.

Worse still, fintech has not escaped recent waves of tech layoffs, with top companies like Brex, Chime and Stripe making headlines for this disheartening reason in recent weeks.

And yet fintech startups are still being founded and funded this year. Of the 223 companies in Y Combinator’s summer 2022 batch, 79 more or less fell into the fintech category.

Why are founders and investors still betting on fintech, and where? To find out more, we reached out to Fiat Ventures, a fintech-focused venture capital firm.

Fiat co-founders Alex Harris, Drew Glover and Marcos Fernandez also run its sister arm, Fiat Growth, a growth consultancy working with fintech and insurtech clients. This allows them not only to comment on industry trends from an investor’s perspective, but also to share practical advice.

One of their key recommendations is that fintech startups rely on customer acquisition channels that are less variable or seasonal in cost than others, but our discussion covered a wider range of topics, from l financial inclusion to offline channels, etc. Continue reading:

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Many related companies are portfolio companies of Fiat Ventures or clients of Fiat Growth.

TC: What makes you say that “fintech acquisition funnels are too complicated”?

Alex Harris: Fintech products inherently have complicated acquisition funnels and sign-up flows. Some complications are unavoidable in a highly regulated environment, but unnecessary complications can arise when rigorous testing is not applied and funnels include unnecessary bloat.

Even the smallest detail can generate friction. For example, in the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, many fintechs will ask a customer for their full social security number. In most cases, for non-credit products, only the last four digits of the SSN are required for identification purposes. Although this is only a five-digit difference, it can have a significant impact on conversion rates, which can save large sums of money on a large scale.

Data is certainly king, but there is a time and a place for data collection and personalization. Too often, a well-meaning data team will ask personalization and demographics questions directly in a sign-up process. However, these questions can most often come from a post-registration survey or periodically throughout a customer’s lifecycle. Even after registration, these questions should be thought through. We regularly see data collected for the sake of collecting it, with no actionable insights derived from it.