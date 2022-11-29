Palestinians say 3 men killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Comment this story Comment

JERUSALEM — Three Palestinian men have been killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday. These are the latest deadly incidents in a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence and rising tensions, less than a week after a bombing in Jerusalem killed two Israelis.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that clashes broke out between Israeli forces and residents of the northern West Bank city of Hebron.

The Israeli army said soldiers fired at Palestinians who were throwing stones and improvised explosive devices at forces operating in the city. The army said the Palestinians also fired on the soldiers and two army vehicles were stuck due to mechanical problems.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed near Hebron as Mufid Khalil, 44, and said at least eight other people were injured by live fire in the incident.

In a separate incident, two brothers identified by Wafa as Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, 22 and 21, were killed by Israeli fire during clashes with troops near the village of Kafr Ein, west of Ramallah, in the northern West Bank on Tuesday morning.

The Israeli army said troops operating in the village were attacked by suspects throwing rocks and firebombs, and the soldiers returned fire. He said he was reviewing the incident.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been rising for months amid overnight Israeli raids in the West Bank sparked by a series of deadly attacks on Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.

More than 138 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli military says most of the Palestinians killed were militants . But young stone throwers protesting the Israeli army incursions and others not involved in the clashes were also killed.

In a new report, the military described a fragile situation in the West Bank, where it has carried out near-night arrest raids since March. He said he has mobilized thousands of troops, arrested some 2,500 Palestinians and confiscated around 250 weapons since March.