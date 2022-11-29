Photo shows 3 stowaways who were rescued from the rudder of an oil tanker after likely an 11-day ordeal

A photo posted online by Spain’s National Maritime Rescue Agency on the evening of November 28, 2022 shows three men who were rescued from the rudder of the oil tanker Alithini II after arriving at the port of Las Palmas, Spain. Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Rescue) of Spain



Barcelona – Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said it rescued three stowaways traveling on the helm of a ship in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria. The men, found on the tanker Alithini II at the port of Las Palmas, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for treatment. Salvamento Maritimo said.

According to the MarineTraffic website which tracks ships, the Maltese-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria on November 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday.

Although extremely dangerous, this is not the first time that stowaways have been discovered traveling on the helm of commercial vessels to the Canary Islands.

Last year, a 14-year-old Nigerian boy was interviewed by Spanish newspaper El País after surviving two weeks at the helm of a ship. He had also departed from Lagos.