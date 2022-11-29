Proof that Jessie James Decker isn’t afraid to applaud her critics

Proof That Jessie James Decker Isn't Afraid To Applaud Her Critics

Online trolls should have known not to be messed with Jessie James Decker.

Example: His last clapback. After sharing a photo of her three children, her daughter Viviane8 and son Eric Jr.7 and Forest, 4 — Posing on the beach in a bathing suit on November 26, the country music star didn’t shy away from body criticism. When several Instagram users commented on her kids’ abs, Jessie replied in the comments section, “It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy kids who are super active, play sports, build muscle naturally, it’s “weird”.

She added in a separate comment: “From mother to mother. Please don’t call my kids’ looks weird just because they don’t look like you think they do. ‘they should. That’s mean.’

But the “Should Have Known Better” singer didn’t stop there, continuing to blast “crazy” allegations about her parenthood in another post on November 28.

