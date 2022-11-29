Rob's 7Th Grade Boys Throw Opening At Massie

The Rodger O. Borror seventh-grade boys’ basketball team was beaten by Clinton-Massie 48-32 Monday in the season opener for the young Hurricane.

The teams were tied 17-17 at halftime. It was 35-30 Clinton-Massie in the fourth quarter. The Falcons outscored the Hurricanes 13-2 in the final period.

“My boys played hard the first three quarters and just couldn’t find a rhythm in the fourth,” coach Noah Cline said.

Beau Griffith led Wilmington with 15 points, connecting on five three-pointers.

Both teams made seven three-pointers apiece, which Cline said, “Designed for an exciting game.”