Russia stops deploying battalion battle groups due to ineffectiveness, UK intelligence says

Troops of the Russian Federation stopped the deployment of tactical groups of battalions

The BTG concept has been an important part of Russian military doctrine for the past 10 years or so. BTGs were incorporated into a wide range of sub-units, such as tank, reconnaissance, and artillery units, which differed greatly from Western military practice.

However, during the large-scale, high-intensity war in Ukraine, several inherent weaknesses of the BTG were uncovered, according to British intelligence. Moreover, the number of deployed BTGs was often insufficient for a successful assault.

“The decentralized distribution of artillery did not allow Russia to take full advantage of its advantage in numbers of firearms; and few BTG commanders have been empowered to flexibly exploit opportunities the way the BTG model was designed to promote,” the intelligence report states.

