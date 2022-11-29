Russia-Ukraine war live: NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid | world news

US to announce ‘substantial’ aid as NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania

The United States is expected to announce “substantial” financial assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday to help it deal with the damage caused by Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, senior US officials said.

The aid, which will be detailed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest, “is substantial and it is not the end of it”, a senior official said on Monday. to journalists, on condition of anonymity and without giving further details.

However, he noted that the Biden administration had earmarked $1.1 billion for energy spending in Ukraine and Moldova.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest where the alliance’s support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion will be discussed.

Germany, which currently chairs the G7, called a meeting on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO rally to discuss the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

Romania, along with neighboring Moldova, has been hit hard by the war, and an estimated two million people fleeing Ukraine have passed through the country.

Bucharest is currently hosting nearly 80,000 refugees, according to figures cited by Washington.