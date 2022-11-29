Russia-Ukraine war live: NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid | world news

US to announce ‘substantial’ aid as NATO foreign ministers meet in Romania
The United States is expected to announce “substantial” financial assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday to help it deal with the damage caused by Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, senior US officials said.
The aid, which will be detailed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest, “is substantial and it is not the end of it”, a senior official said on Monday. to journalists, on condition of anonymity and without giving further details.
However, he noted that the Biden administration had earmarked $1.1 billion for energy spending in Ukraine and Moldova.
NATO foreign ministers are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest where the alliance’s support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion will be discussed.
Germany, which currently chairs the G7, called a meeting on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO rally to discuss the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.
Romania, along with neighboring Moldova, has been hit hard by the war, and an estimated two million people fleeing Ukraine have passed through the country.
Bucharest is currently hosting nearly 80,000 refugees, according to figures cited by Washington.
Key events
Kyiv plans to erect Christmas trees, minus the lights, across the battered city in a defiant display of the holiday spirit as the capital’s millions suffer power outages due to Russian attacks, officials said.
“Nobody is going to cancel the New Year and Christmas, and the New Year’s atmosphere should be there,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told RBC-Ukraine news agency in an interview.
“We cannot allow Putin to steal our Christmas.”
Sergey Kovalenko, general director of YASNO, which supplies electricity to Kyiv, said on his Facebook page that to save electricity, the trees will be without lights and garlands.
“There will be the New Year and Christmas tree and it will be the most energy responsible, but still festive for all of us,” Kovalenko said.
Klitschko said there would be no mass gatherings or concerts – a tradition to welcome the New Year. City businesses will sponsor trees throughout Kyiv, including Sophia Square in the Old Quarter. Kyiv.
Summary
Hi, this is the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. My name is Helen Sullivan and I will bring you the latest news in the next few hours.
The United States is expected to announce “substantial” financial assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday to help it deal with the damage caused by Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, senior US officials said.
The aid, which will be detailed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, “is substantial and it is not the end”, journalists told Monday a senior official on condition of anonymity. without giving more details.
However, he noted that the Biden administration had earmarked $1.1 billion for energy spending in Ukraine and Moldova.
Here are the other key recent developments:
-
Fighting around the key town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has turned into a bloody swamp, leaving hundreds dead and injured every day. Russia has moved new formations into the area in recent weeks, but neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces have made a significant breakthrough after months of fighting.
-
Russian forces continue to bomb residential infrastructure and housing in the recently liberated city of Khersonaccording to the Ukrainian army. In its Monday update, the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Russian troops were digging trenches and fortifying their positions in preparation for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern Syria. Kherson.
-
U.S. to announce new aid on Tuesday to help Ukraine restore power as the country faced another week of cold and darkness after Russian strikes on its power grid caused blackouts.
-
The United States is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with small, inexpensive precision bombs mounted on abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike deep behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more weapons. US and allied military stocks are dwindling, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.
-
DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private electricity producer, said it would cut electricity supply by 60% for its consumers in Kyiv. National grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday it had been forced to resume regular emergency power cuts across the country after a setback in its race to fix energy infrastructure.
-
Ukrainian forces damaged a railway bridge north of the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol, which played a key role in supplying Russian forcessaid the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
-
The Russians sporadically bomb towns with no apparent strategic objective other than to cause casualties. The Guardian visited a residential area of Dnipro, where a series of houses were destroyed by a fragmentation warhead, designed to inflict maximum casualties.
-
Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said 329 children are considered missing in Ukraine, while 12,034 were deported to Russia. According to the Ukrainian government’s Children of War portal, 440 children have been killed as a result of the war in Russia and 851 children are reported as injured.
-
Russia has “unilaterally postponed” talks with the United States to resume nuclear weapons inspections in Cairo this week, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed. Talks between US and Russian officials were due to begin tomorrow. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that the talks would no longer take place this week.
-
The Ukrainian war hotline between Russia and the United States was used once, according to a Reuters source. The line of communication was created at the beginning of the war. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States had made a call on the “deconfliction” line to raise concerns about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
