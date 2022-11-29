Russian military gets new space asset — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

The launch of an orbital spacecraft named Kosmos-2564 was carried out on Monday from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry has acquired new space equipment, launched Monday on a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the far north of the country.

The Russian military did not specify the nature of the craft, stating only that it was put into orbit without incident, with the designation Kosmos-2564. All Russian military space satellites are labeled “Kosmos” in public databases, regardless of their purpose.

“At the pre-determined time, a Fregat upper stage placed the spacecraft in its intended orbit, after which Space Forces ground control systems took over,” the statement said.

The ministry released footage and images of the launch.

The previous Russian Defense Force launch was reported on November 2, also from the predominantly military facility of Plesetsk in the Arkhangelsk region.

A similar event took place on October 22, when two military satellites were lifted into orbit by a single Soyuz rocket.