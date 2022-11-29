Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi as boxing icon tells Argentine superstar to ‘ask God’ they don’t meet after Mexico shirt video on locker room floor at World Cup

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after he suggested the Argentine superstar was disrespecting Mexico.

Messi scored a stunning goal as the Albiceleste put their World Cup campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

A clip of Messi has Canelo furious

After the game, defender Nicolas Otamendi posted a clip of Messi leading the domestic celebrations in the dressing room.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had a Mexico shirt on the floor and appeared to remove it from his foot as he sat down.

Undisputed super middleweight champion and proud Mexican Canelo disputed that and called out Messi on Twitter.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and our flag,” Alvarez tweeted.

“He better pray to God that I don’t find him.

“Just as I respect Argentina, he must respect Mexico!

Canelo tweeted a series of angry messages

Getty Messi scored a brilliant long-range goal to open the scoring

“I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just the *** bulls Messi has done.”

Many were confused by Canelo’s comments, including Messi’s former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero.

“Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know football and what happens in a dressing room,” ex-Man City striker Aguero tweeted in response.

“The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over because of the sweat, then if you can see he makes the move to take the boot off and hits it accidentally.”

Aguero came to the defense of Messi

Messi, meanwhile, was just delighted to help seal a huge win for Argentina after the shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener.

The 35-year-old said: “We needed that euphoria.

“The days were very long and we were eager for the chance to turn things around. It was a critical game. [Winning] was a weight on our shoulders, and we now have peace of mind.

“The first half was difficult because of the situation and the need to win. We couldn’t find seats.

“In the second half we started playing our game and doing what we stand for. … The goal changed the game.