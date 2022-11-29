Shenseea Dumps London On The Track After He Ditched Her For His Kids And Baby Mamas On Thanksgiving

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Shenseea Dumps London On The Track After He Ditched Her For His Kids And Baby Mamas On Thanksgiving
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is officially single after London On The Track ditched her for his kids and baby mamas on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is for loved ones but what happens when you have 3 baby mamas, 4 kids, and a girlfriend? Surely, you just have to be the douchebag you are to come and be a… Read More »Shenseea Dumps London On The Track After He Ditched Her For His Kids And Baby Mamas On Thanksgiving

The post Shenseea Dumps London On The Track After He Ditched Her For His Kids And Baby Mamas On Thanksgiving appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous article2023 Treasure Hunt medallion patches are now on sale
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR