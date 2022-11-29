Simmons (knee) day to day after leaving Nets win over Magic

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons left Monday night’s 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic with left knee pain and has not returned.

Simmons, who has already missed six games this season with the same injury, was released in the second quarter.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons felt discomfort in his knee and asked out. He doesn’t think Simmons will need another MRI, but the team will see how he is feeling on Tuesday and list him day by day for now.

“We’ll check it day by day, see how it reacts with a little treatment,” he said, “see what it looks like (Tuesday).”

Vaughn doesn’t think Simmons’ latest knee setback has anything to do with his back surgery over the summer.

“No, I think more than anything about the buildup of games,” Vaughn said. “He hasn’t racked up that many games over a long period of time. He’s spoken to the performance team about it. We’ve been told about it as those games start to pile up.

“His cumulative load as it starts to add up, it really stretches him sometimes the number of games we just had with the minutes he’s played pretty high before tonight’s game.”

Since returning to the floor after missing a Nov. 13 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Simmons has played his best basketball of the season — averaging 10.5 points, 7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in November.

Simmons finished Monday’s game with zero points, four rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes.

“When he’s not there, we don’t have our point forward, or our point guard,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving said, noting he appreciated the coaching staff’s cautious approach with Simons. “Being able to initiate easy opportunities, push the ball in transition, so we will definitely miss him in the line-up. Hopefully he comes back in the next game. If he faces it, we just want him back in as well good health as possible and we’ll find out.”

The Nets are already playing without big man Yuta Watanabe, who remains out with a right hamstring injury. Vaughn said before the game that Watanabe had another MRI on his hamstrings on Monday, but the results had not yet come back.

Nets star Kevin Durant knows that if Simmons is going to miss more time, the Nets will have to play an even smaller roster without him.

“We have to play smaller, he’s one of our big players,” Durant said. “So I thought the coach did a good job trying to select the small formation on the fly. We need to play a little faster and I think we all need to do a good job of gang rebounding, doing the little things when he’s not there.

“We have a bit of practice with him not being in the lineup and we were able to figure out some things, so something as drastic as that, his leaving in the (second) quarter, we were able to do this adjustment.