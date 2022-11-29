Soccer. 2022 World Cup: “Dual nationality, I have always taken it as a chance”, claims Montassar Talbi

Group D. Tunisia – France, Wednesday (4 p.m.)

You were born in Paris and spent the first twelve years of your life in France. How did you experience your departure for Tunisia at that time?

I was already going to Tunisia every summer, to my grandmother, my aunts and my cousins. I already had a certain idea of ​​life there, of the culture and traditions of the country. So it wasn’t a big change of scenery. I didn’t experience it badly, quite the contrary: when you’re 12, young and carefree, you’re happy to have new experiences, to see new things. Of course, I had my friends and my habits in Paris, but I quickly integrated into Tunis. This move was also not a shock from an academic point of view, because I joined a French school in Tunis. As far as football is concerned, I knew that I had the opportunity to join one of the best clubs on the African continent (L’Espérance de Tunis), of which I was already a big supporter. I had already had the opportunity to go to the stadium with my family, I already knew its audience and its incredible atmosphere. I took it more like a chance.

Have you always been aware of your binationality?

As I often went to Tunisia, sometimes for long stays, I always spoke both languages. Very early on, I became aware of my dual nationality and this dual culture. I have always experienced that as a strength. For me, it’s still something very positive today. We can see things in different ways, we have a slightly broader point of view on the questions that arise in everyday life. I always took it as a chance and I continue to nurture this dual nationality day by day, to learn as many things as possible from my two cultures.

“Over time, France is no longer seen as the colonizing country, but rather as a friendly country, with which we develop partnerships”.

When you are in France, what aspects of Tunisia do you miss the most?

Its weather and its beautiful beaches! Even if we are lucky here in Brittany to have a relatively mild climate and magnificent coasts. Signing here in Lorient brings me back a little more to my sources, in the end… In any case, it’s closer to Tunisia than Kazan (his previous club) to Russia! I also miss Tunisian food a little, but it’s a blessing in disguise: it’s not the ideal diet as a top athlete, I’m saving it for the holidays (laughs).

66 years after independence, is France still a country apart for Tunisians?

France remains a country very close to Tunisia. Geographically, already, but also by language: French is the second language of the country and the majority of Tunisians speak French. In public schools, half of the subjects are still taught in French. France retains a special place in the hearts of Tunisians. Tunisia also welcomes a lot of French holidaymakers all year round, which helps to maintain this link between the two countries. Over time, France is no longer seen as the colonizing country, but rather as a friendly country, with which we develop partnerships.

“When I was little, I had two jerseys of the France team: that of (Zinédine) Zidane, but also that of (Patrick) Vieira”.

Today, do you feel or do you define yourself as Tunisian or Franco-Tunisian?

Franco-Tunisian. I never had to choose so far, since the two countries had never met in the World Cup! (laughs) I’ve always supported both teams. During the 2006 World Cup, I first followed Tunisia, which was not far from coming out of the pools after a great match against Spain, then France from the round of 16. I was already a big fan of Zizou at the time, it was special to see him play his last World Cup and I was very disappointed like everyone else with the outcome of the final.

When I was little, I had two jerseys of the France team: that of (Zinédine) Zidane, but also that of (Patrick) Vieira. Do not ask me why, I do not know ! But I still have them both in my collection.

As a child or even an adult, have you dreamed of wearing the blue jersey?

The question never really arose. I made all my classes in Tunisia, with my first selections among young people. I chained in all the categories, then in the hopes. I was playing in the biggest club in the country, with the fervor of Tunisian fans. The choice was therefore made quite naturally and in the continuity of my training at Espérance de Tunis. Especially since I was never really approached by the French Federation. While Tunisia believed in me from an early age.

What does this pool match against France mean to you?

It’s something quite special for us since we know the draw. I am not the only one in the selection to have dual Franco-Tunisian nationality. Many of us were born and raised in France, for whom this will necessarily be a special match. But it’s still a football game. We have the chance to face a great team from France, which remains for me one of the favorites of the competition, with its collective and all its individualities. It will be a great match to play, with the objective for us of getting out of the pools and writing the history of our country. We know that it sometimes comes down to nothing and we say to ourselves that it might be the right time to do it, in a competition organized for the first time in an Arab country, with the public who will be behind us. It is up to us to know how to manage this pressure.

Montassar Talbi, 24, central defender

Born on May 26 in Paris (24 years old).

Moved with his family to Tunis, where he joined the formation of Espérance de Tunis.

First selection on March 28 with Tunisia (24 selections).

Discovers Ligue 1 with FC Lorient (15 games) and participates in his first World Cup in Qatar with Tunisia.

