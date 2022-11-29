Sony Introduces Affordable Set of Wearables For Metaverse

The wearables can be used in conjunction with smartphones to access the Metaverse.

Sony, a Japanese electronics titan, is making a new gamble in the Metaverse with its newest product. Sony has introduced a new line of wearable motion trackers that can be used in conjunction with smartphones to access the Metaverse.

These movement sensors are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Mocopi is an anklet, wristband, headband, and hipband puck system. The sensors may then be used in Sony’s Metaverse applications for Android and iOS to animate digital characters.

Bold Step Forward

Sony has announced that it would begin selling the Mocopi kit for an inexpensive 49,500 yen ($360) in January 2023. Sony would be taking a significant risk if it decided to enter the metaverse market in this way.

Meta is, as we all know, developing a Metaverse experience for virtual reality headsets as well. Sony would have a leg up on the competition if it jumped on this trend early. Virtual reality programmes and the Metaverse as a whole have not been successful in attracting a large audience so far. That’s because the initial investment in the necessary gear has been prohibitive for many would-be participants.

Sony hopes to break into the wearables market and establish a foothold in the worldwide gaming and peripherals industry with its low-priced offerings.

Sony wants to capitalize on the growing interest in the Metaverse by using the skills of its software engineers and the widespread appeal of its PlayStation brand. The Tokyo-based technology behemoth is set to make a push in its gaming empire, one that will go beyond the traditional strength of console games. Sony can reach its goal with the aid of these cheap mobile and PC gaming accessories.

