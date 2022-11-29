Teenage boy, identified as Joshua Cooper, confesses to killing 13-year-old girl in Instagram video call, Bensalem police say

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) — A 16-year-old allegedly confessed to a friend during an Instagram video chat that he had killed someone, police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania said.

Police say the suspect, identified as Joshua Cooper, videotaped a 16-year-old acquaintance on Friday and told him about the crime.

This acquaintance told police that Cooper flipped the video camera and showed the 13-year-old victim’s feet covered in blood.

Cooper allegedly asked this friend to help him dispose of the body.

The girl told her mother who immediately called the police.

Police say officers attended Cooper’s home at Top of the Ridge Trailer Park on Gibson Road, and as they approached they said a young man – later identified as Cooper – fled to the back of the caravan.

The body of the victim, so far identified as a minor, was found on the bathroom floor with an apparent gunshot wound.

Cooper was later found a short distance from the trailer park.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cooper said “it was an accident…” [ he’s ] sorry’ and that he’s ‘going to jail for the rest of his life.’”

The affidavit also states that during an interview with Cooper’s mother and police, Cooper claimed at some point that he had a sexual relationship with the victim.

According to the police, there was substantial evidence that someone had tried to clean up the crime scene.

Neighbors say they heard a gunshot but didn’t think of it at the time.

“I was going to take the kid out for turkey dinner because his dad was hunting that day,” neighbor Gary Seeley said.

According to Bensalem police, Cooper told investigators he was cleaning out his father’s safe and sorting through weapons and ammunition before the 13-year-old girl was dropped off at his home.

Cooper claims the girl went to the bathroom and that’s where detectives say she was killed.

“The kid seemed harmless. I know he was in trouble, you know. I thought he was a danger to himself,” Seeley said.

The coroner’s office said the teen’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck and upper chest.

Cooper was taken to a juvenile detention center without bail.

He faces several charges, including criminal homicide, possession of instrumentalities of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.