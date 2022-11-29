Telangana politician YS Sharmila’s car towed away by cops with her in it

YS Sharmila’s car was towed away after joining his party’s protest rally

–>

Shocking scenes unfolded on the streets of Hyderabad today when a crane brought in by police towed the car of YS Sharmila, a politician from Telangana and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy , while she was still sitting inside.

Ms Sharmila’s YSR Telangana party has launched a padayatra against government K Chandrashekar Rao, and she was briefly detained yesterday following a clash between her supporters and ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party workers in Warangal . Ms. Sharmila’s padayatra, who has traveled about 3,500 km so far, has targeted the KCR-led government, accusing it of corruption.

This morning, she joined the party’s protest rally at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Shortly after she started in her car, the police called in a crane that dragged the vehicle through the city streets.

Visuals showed her sitting in the car as the crane dragged her and her supporters and reporters ran alongside her. The visuals also show the vehicle’s cracked windshield, damaged in yesterday’s clash.

While speaking at Narsampet in Warangal yesterday, Ms Sharmila criticized local TRS MP Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

His comments reportedly angered KCR-led party cadres and they attacked his vehicle, prompting retaliation from his supporters.

“Why are you arresting me? I am the victim, not the accused here,” Ms Sharmila was heard shouting yesterday as she and her supporters were led away by police.

Following the clash, state police ‘temporarily revoked’ permission to access the padyatra and sent Ms Sharmila to Hyderabad with a police escort. A senior officer denied reports that she had been arrested.

“For the past 223 days, I and my party leaders and representatives have been holding a peaceful padyatra to highlight the plight of various sections of the people of Telangana.” Our growing popularity has shaken Chief Minister KCR and his supporters , who want to arrest me at all costs,” Ms Sharmila said yesterday.

Today’s police action against the Telangana politician follows the row over state police denying permission for a padyatra by BJP chairman Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Police said they refused to allow the march as it passed through a sensitive area for the community.

Mr Sanjay then moved the Telangana High Court, which cleared the padyatra with the horseman not to enter the specific area flagged by the state police.