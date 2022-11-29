Tennessee County should remove ‘Judeo-Christian values’ from document, atheist group says

Officials in Sumner County, Tennessee are being criticized for including a reference to “Judeo-Christian values ​​inherent in the founding of our nation” in a document outlining “permanent rules” for county commissioners.

The preamble to the county’s ‘Standing Rules and Procedures’, amended in October, reads in part: ‘In order to perfect the operation of our county government, to ensure that it is fair, orderly, efficient, cost effective and above all thoughtful . Judeo-Christian values ​​inherent in the foundation of our nation…”

The wording, approved at an Oct. 17 meeting of commissioners, was finalized over objections from acting county attorney Ben Allen. According to Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper, which first reported the story, Mr Allen said the text “would violate the First Amendment and the Establishment Clause”.

Mr Allen’s concerns were backed up by a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, an atheist advocacy group that lobbies to “protect the constitutional principle” of separation of church and state.

“The Council may not use its legislative power to promote, foster, and impose a select set of religious values ​​upon the citizens of Sumner County,” wrote FRFF legal officer Samantha F. Lawrence. “[I]It is wrong to say that our nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values. The concept of “Judeo-Christian values” did not even exist until the mid-twentieth century, let alone at the time of the founding of the United States. »

Chris Line, an attorney for FRFF, said in a phone interview that Sumner officials could have avoided the issue by pointing out what values ​​were involved.

“If they wanted to list particular values ​​that they were talking about, that [is] Taking them out of the religious context, maybe that would be allowed, but the way they do it gives the impression that they are promoting religion,” Line said.

But First Liberty Institute, a public interest law firm in Plano, Texas, said in a letter to Mr. Allen that the ban cited by FRFF lawyers was no longer in effect.

The group, which won the right of a Bremerton, Wash., high school football coach to pray on the field last June, said a recent Supreme Court ruling changed the rules. Lead attorney Roger Byron wrote to Mr. Allen saying the decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District “overturned” the 1971 High Court decision Lemon v. Kurtzman who blocked the “endorsement” of religious principles.

“Any comment or legal advice you receive that disregards Kennedy, his cancellation of Lemon, his demands and his scrutiny of Establishment Clause matters should be met with substantial skepticism, at best,” Mr. Byron wrote.

Mr Line said the Kennedy decision did not change the law as much as First Liberty argues. He said Sumner’s preamble “still constitutes a violation of the law until the court decides to make it clear that he no longer believes in the fundamental value of separation of church and state that we have been at the heart of our country since its foundation”.

Neither Mr. Allen nor Merrol N. Hyde, chairman of the commission, immediately responded to a reporter’s request for comment.