Texas Governor Abbott says state has stopped 26,000 smuggling attempts since March 21

Texas Governor Greg Abbott yelled at the Texas National Guard on Monday, giving them credit for stopping tens of thousands of smuggling attempts between Mexico and the United States.

“The Texas National Guard has blocked over 26,000 potential contraband occurrences since March 2021,” Governor Abbot said on Twitter. “The Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border.”

Requests for clarification of the 26,000 “potential smuggling events” were not immediately answered Monday by Abbott’s office.

MASSIVE GROUP OF MIGRANTS HIT TEXAS BORDER AS THE END OF TITLE 42 LIES

“Texas National Guardsmen are repelling and turning back immigrants who attempt to cross the border illegally and have recorded more than 26,058 successful pushbacks,” a Texas Military Department official said Monday. “Anyone pushed back is a potential smuggler or victim.”

Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star as a border security initiative in March 2021 to address an increase in illegal border crossings and President Biden’s immigration policies.

The operation uses Texas Department of Public Safety, or DPS, soldiers and members of the Texas National Guard, who help patrol gaps along the border that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agencies can’t care.

Since Governor Abbott’s initiative began, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 325,000 migrant arrests and more than 21,900 arrests, with more than 19,400 felony charges reported, according to the website of the governor.

DPS soldiers also seized over 352 million doses of fentanyl during Operation Lone Star.