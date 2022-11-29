The Central African Republic promises to retaliate after the bombing of a military base – RT in French

The Central African government claims that a plane, which came and went to a neighboring country, bombed a base of its army and allied forces in Bossangoa, in the north-west of the country. Bangui promises that this act will not go “unpunished”.

In a statement issued on November 28, the government of the Central African Republic announced that an attack carried out by an “aircraft” had targeted its soldiers as well as allied soldiers in the town of Bossangoa, located in the northwest of the country. The authorities did not report any casualties, although they said the attack caused “significant material damage”.

“[L’engin] dropped explosives in the city targeting the base of our Defense and Security Forces (FDS), that of our allies as well as the cotton factory”, reports Bangui, specifying that the facts took place during the night November 27-28.

After this attack, the aircraft “took the direction of the north of the Central African Republic before crossing the borders”, can we still read in the text signed by the spokesman of the government, Serge Ghislain Djorie. The authorities specify that an investigation has been opened and that “this despicable act perpetrated by the enemies of peace cannot go unpunished”.

At the request of the Central African Republic, at least a thousand Russian military instructors are deployed in the country to train the Central African armed forces, police and gendarmerie, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Moscow claims that none of its men “takes part directly in combat operations against illegal armed groups” that are rampant in the region.

In a report published in 2021, a group of UN experts claimed that instructors from the private Russian company Wagner were deployed in the country, and accused them of serious human rights violations. Neither Moscow nor Bangui have confirmed the presence of the Wagner group there. In addition, Russian diplomacy has in the past recalled the difference between the interests specific to this society and the foreign policy of Russia.

Mandated by the UN, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is also on site in the country to try to stabilize the security situation and restore state authority throughout the country. The government of President Faustin Archange Touadéra is indeed facing the insurrection of armed groups which continue to carry out sporadic guerrilla actions against the soldiers and their allies.

The city of Bossangoa is located not far from the border with Chad, in the north, with which relations are particularly tense. Bangui accuses N’Djamena of allowing armed groups to use its territory as a fallback base and of having granted asylum to their main leader, ex-president François Bozizé.

At the end of May 2021, Chad for its part accused the Central African army of having killed six of its soldiers, including five “kidnapped and executed”, in the attack on a border post on its territory. N’Djamena then spoke of a “war crime”.

In December 2021, soldiers from the two countries exchanged fire on both sides of the border and a Chadian soldier was reported missing.