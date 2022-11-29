The High Court opens to the public on non-dispute days

The Supreme Court is making a fuller reopening to the public after more than two and a half years of closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Thursday, the high court will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Supreme Court’s website. The High Court closed to the public in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, the High Court began allowing the public to attend oral argument again in the courtroom around six days a month during which the court hears oral argument, but the court building remained closed to visitors at all times. other times.

The high court first postponed oral argument due to the pandemic, then began hearing oral argument by telephone. Judges resumed hearing arguments in the courtroom in October 2021, but without the presence of the public.