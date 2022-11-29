The Latest on the FTX Crisis

FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, crashed with breathtaking speed this month.
A run on filings left the firm owing clients $8 billion, setting off a chain of events that rocked the crypto world and led to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.
At this time last month, the $32 billion cryptocurrency company was managing billions of dollars in client assets; now, FTX may owe money to over a million people and organizations.
Just three weeks ago, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and managing director of FTX and figure at the center of the crisis, was trying to reassure his clients. “FTX is doing well,” he wrote on Twitter. “Assets are doing well.” The next day, Mr. Bankman-Fried announced his intention to sell FTX to Binance, a rival cryptocurrency exchange.
Within days, Binance pulled out of the deal, FTX filed for bankruptcy, and Mr. Bankman-Fried, once a star in the crypto world, tendered his resignation.
Here are the latest developments on the crisis:
What’s up on the FTX bankruptcy?
On November 22, a new chapter for FTX began by initiating its bankruptcy proceedings in federal court in Delaware.
The consequences of the fall of FTX
The sudden collapse of the crypto exchange left the industry stunned.
- A spectacular rise and fall: Who is Sam Bankman-Fried and how did he become the face of crypto? The Daily charted the dramatic rise and fall of the man behind FTX.
- A symbiotic relationship: Mr. Bankman-Fried built FTX in part to help the business operations of Alameda Research, his first company. The links between the two entities are now under scrutiny.
- Missing assets: FTX lawyers said a significant portion of the company’s assets were stolen or missing, casting doubt on the chances of recovering billions of dollars in crypto that customers lost.
- An influence offer: In just three years, Mr. Bankman-Fried has put together a massive operation to woo politicians, regulators and nonprofits to support his crypto goals. Here’s how.
James Bromley, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell law firm that represents FTX, said “a significant amount of assets have been stolen or are missing.”
The sprawling bankruptcy case involves more than 100 companies and could affect more than a million creditors.
Mr. Bankman-Fried, 30, was replaced this month as chief executive of FTX by John Jay Ray III, a veteran of corporate turnarounds, including Enron’s bankruptcy proceedings. Mr Ray wrote in a scathing court filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware that he had never encountered “such a complete failure of corporate control”.
“This situation is unprecedented,” Mr. Ray added in the filing.
How might this affect BlockFi and other companies?
The FTX implosion sent shockwaves through the crypto and financial communities. Many crypto funds and start-ups have been entangled with FTX, which has extended lifelines to other businesses after the crypto market crashed in the spring.
Crypto asset prices fell on Monday and the price of Bitcoin fell.
On Monday, BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lender and financial services company with close ties to FTX, filed for bankruptcy. BlockFi suspended withdrawals earlier this month, explaining that it had “significant exposure” to FTX.
Earlier this month, Genesis Global Capital, a crypto lender that was a trading partner of FTX, announced to its clients that it would stop withdrawals due to liquidity issues.
Genesis then hired a restructuring adviser as it explored options, including potential bankruptcy. $175 million of its assets were in FTX when the exchange froze the accounts.
What do we know about Sam Bankman-Fried?
Mr. Bankman-Fried faces investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. They will hinge on whether FTX illegally loaned client funds to Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund Mr. Bankman-Fried also founded.
“It’s somewhere between being, on the one hand, allegedly an extraordinary crime, and simultaneously being the most extraordinary negligence and failure of basic controls,” said Eugene Soltes, corporate integrity expert at the Harvard Business School. If a traditional brokerage firm had been accused of using client funds in the same way, he added, “there would be FBI agents walking down the halls, retrieving documents and computers.”
In the courtroom last week, FTX attorneys did not spare Mr. Bankman-Fried. “The Emperor had no clothes,” Mr Bromley said of Mr Bankman-Fried, adding that he ran FTX like a “personal fiefdom”.
Prior to his fall, Mr. Bankman-Fried was a prominent member of the Effective Altruism community, a movement dedicated to maximizing the impact of giving that is popular in Silicon Valley.
Mr. Bankman-Fried has also donated to political causes and candidates. He gave about $40 million to federal campaigns and committees that primarily backed Democrats in the months leading up to the 2022 election, according to Federal Election Commission records. These efforts have made him the second largest donor to the party, behind George Soros, the billionaire financier.
Who else is the key to the rise and fall of FTX?
More than 80 investors have invested nearly $2 billion in the company over two years, often agreeing to invest in the bustling company with little oversight. No investors have served on FTX’s board, and FTX has not disclosed to investors the nature of its relationship with Alameda Research.
FTX investors included powerful and well-known companies including Sequoia Capital, SoftBank and BlackRock. Sequoia, which posted a glowing profile of Mr. Bankman-Fried on its website earlier this year, apologized to its sponsors for its investment in FTX, which it now values at $0.
Caroline Ellison, who served as the managing director of Alameda Research, is also a major character in the FTX spinoff. The week FTX and Alameda collapsed, Ms. Ellison, 28, told employees that her company tapped into funds from FTX customers.
Ms. Ellison, a Stanford graduate who occasionally had a romantic relationship with Mr. Bankman-Fried, lived in a residence in the Bahamas with nine roommates, including Mr. Bankman-Fried and other top FTX executives.
