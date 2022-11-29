The Latest on the FTX Crisis

FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, crashed with breathtaking speed this month.

A run on filings left the firm owing clients $8 billion, setting off a chain of events that rocked the crypto world and led to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

At this time last month, the $32 billion cryptocurrency company was managing billions of dollars in client assets; now, FTX may owe money to over a million people and organizations.

Just three weeks ago, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and managing director of FTX and figure at the center of the crisis, was trying to reassure his clients. “FTX is doing well,” he wrote on Twitter. “Assets are doing well.” The next day, Mr. Bankman-Fried announced his intention to sell FTX to Binance, a rival cryptocurrency exchange.

Within days, Binance pulled out of the deal, FTX filed for bankruptcy, and Mr. Bankman-Fried, once a star in the crypto world, tendered his resignation.