The Pros and Cons of Trading Gleyber Torres – The Denver Post

Now that Thanksgiving is over and dusted off, with winter meetings fast approaching, the baseball fire will go from simmering to boiling.

If the Yankees want to join the trade party and trade from their major league roster, the whole league will look to a specific player. Gleyber Torres is coming off a very solid season that has seen him get his hit-and-drop percentage back above .450, homer 24 and post a 115 wRC+ while limiting his errors on defense.

The Yankees certainly don’t have to trade him, but if they want to make a winning move now to boost their chances of winning the World Series, there are arguments to be made on both sides of Torres’ medal.

ADVANTAGES

TORRES IS THEIR BEST MLB TRADE CHIP

Aside from the top of the farm system, which the Yankees have shown a consistent reluctance to deal with, Torres is the most intriguing player when it comes to initiating trade conversations. There were rumors the Yankees were considering returning Torres to Miami for rotational lead pitcher Pablo Lopez, and there’s certainly familiarity between the front offices thanks to Marlins general manager Kim Ng’s history in as Assistant General Manager under Brian Cashman.

This could be a situation where the Yankees see how the free agent market shakes and then assess potential trades, which is exactly what they did last year when the Gary Sanchez-Josh Donaldson trade dropped days later. before their first spring training game. The last offseason was also complicated by the lockout. That’s not a problem this winter, which means the Yankees can start right away if they want to explore Torres’ trades, especially for a corner fielder.

DJ LEMAHIEU CAN PLAY AS A SECOND

Getting rid of Torres wouldn’t create a hole in the infield. DJ LeMahieu is a three-time Golden Glove winner at second base and just added another at utility. The only question about LeMahieu is health. But if he’s on the field, he’s more than capable of playing second base, and Oswaldo Cabrera can spell it, which makes the Torres trade a little easier for the Yankees to rationalize.

TORRES STEPS ARE DOWN AND STRIKEOUTS ARE UP

In 2020, Torres walked in a career-high 13.8% of his plate appearances. Like many things from this bizarre season, it turned out to be a mirage, as he followed that with a walk rate of 9.7% in 2021 and a career low of 6.8% in 2022.

His strikeout rate is moving in the opposite direction, going from 17.5% in 2020 to 20.2% and 22.6% over the next two seasons. When Torres was at his best in 2019, he walked 7.9% of the time and struck out 21.4% of his plate appearances. The 2022 numbers aren’t far off from those, but they may indicate a shift toward the all-or-nothing approach the Yankees swear they’re trying to move away from.

GLEYBER 2019 NEVER COMES BACK

Speaking of that 2019 campaign — the one where Torres smashed 38 homers in his 22-year-old season — it will never happen again. Major League Baseball was using both a juice ball that season, which led to the most home runs of all time by far, and pitchers have figured out Torres ever since.

MIDDLE INFIELD IS THE STRENGTH OF AGRICULTURAL SYSTEMS

At some point, the Yankees are going to have to embrace their youth movement and give some of the favored positions to kids. The shortstop is obviously at the forefront of that, but any member of the Cabrera-Oswald Peraza-Anthony Volpe troika who doesn’t plant his flag at the shortstop could move a position to the left.

THE INCONVENIENTS

TORRES IS ONLY 25

It’s also the main reason why the Yankees should keep him and why they should at least check with other teams on their level of desire.

A 25-year-old with Torres’ talent could theoretically reach another level yet, and the Yankees have two more years to see what that looks like before he hits free agency. The chance of trading him and seeing him become an eternal All-Star in a different uniform is great, which makes the hypothetical comeback they would get for him even more important.

COUNT ON DONALDSON

If Torres does indeed leave, giving up second base, it could mean another full season of Josh Donaldson playing third. Keeping Torres would allow LeMahieu to take the lion’s share of reps at third base, a much more palatable option for a team that has spent most of 2022 trying to justify Donaldson’s massive playing time. There’s also a world where Torres is traded, one of the rookies gets the keys to second, and LeMahieu takes the hot corner, turning Donaldson into a very expensive replacement.

The hope here would be that whoever the Yankees recover for Torres creates more value than Donaldson gets out of it, or that the future 37-year-old can turn things around.

EXIT VELOCITY KING

One of the main reasons Torres returned to the Yankees roster was because he started hitting the ball harder than he ever had before. The Venezuelan infielder had the highest average speed out, barrel percentage, and hard hit percentage of his career. He also used the opposite court more often than ever before, a welcome sight for a right-handed hitter at Yankee Stadium.

In other words, selling him now could mean doing it just when he’s setting everything up.

The pros outweigh the cons in this overarching conversation, but trading doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and there’s no guarantee that plays coming to the Bronx will go the way Cashman wants. It’s a complicated ordeal, and one that’s sure to come under scrutiny over the next few months, but it’s also the most logical path to immediate improvement without decimating the farming system.

