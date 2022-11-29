The United States criticizes Beijing and supports the right to demonstrate

The White House on Monday criticized Beijing’s zero Covid strategy as ineffective and said the Chinese people have a right to peaceful protest.

“We have long said that everyone has the right to peaceful protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC,” a spokesperson for President Joe Biden’s National Security Council said in a statement. .

Rare protests erupted against Covid shutdowns in Beijing, Shanghai, Urumqi and other cities over the weekend. Nearly three years after the virus first emerged in Wuhan, China is still imposing strict social controls to quell Covid outbreaks, while countries like the United States have largely resumed normal life.

“We have said that zero COVID is not a policy that we pursue here in the United States,” the NSC spokesperson said. “And as we said, we believe it will be very difficult for the People’s Republic of China to be able to contain this virus through its zero COVID strategy.”

The US Covid response is focused on increasing vaccination rates and making testing and treatment more accessible, the spokesperson said.

China’s strict Covid controls have kept deaths very low compared to the United States, but the measures have also deeply disrupted economic and social life. In China, more than 30,000 people have died from Covid since the start of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, more than a million people have died.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, said China’s approach to Covid “doesn’t make sense for public health”. Vaccination rates for the elderly, one of the most vulnerable groups to Covid, are low in China compared to other countries. The vaccination campaign in China first focused on people in critical positions, then on people aged 18 to 59, and only then on people aged 60 and over.

“If you look at the prevalence of vaccinations in the elderly, that it was almost counterproductive, the people that you really needed to protect weren’t being protected,” Fauci told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. A temporary lockdown might make sense if the goal was to buy time to increase vaccination rates, but China doesn’t appear to be doing that, he said.

“It seems like in China it was just a very, very strict extraordinary lockdown where you lock people in the house but without any endgame,” Fauci said.

As of August, about 86% of people aged 60 and over in China were fully vaccinated and 68% had received a booster, according to a September report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. By comparison, 92% of older Americans were fully vaccinated and 70% received a booster during the same period.

Fauci said vaccines developed in China aren’t very effective either.

The authors of the Chinese CDC report said older people are more skeptical of the vaccine. Clinical trials did not recruit enough older people and therefore there were not enough data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for this age group when the vaccination campaign began, they wrote.

Dr Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said China should focus on vaccinating the elderly.

“I think that’s the way out of this virus. Lockdowns and zero COVID are going to be very difficult to sustain,” Jha told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.