Through the quarter pole, the Timberwolves are nothing if not inconsistent

At the outset of every season, most NBA players and coaches caution onlookers about withholding judgement in the early stages of campaigns. Results can fluctuate as groups work out kinks and discover their identities.

Wait, most say, until the season is at least 20 games old.

That’s the benchmark Minnesota eclipsed via its loss Sunday to Golden State.

And guard Austin Rivers said Minnesota’s 10-10 record through the quarter mark of the season is fitting.

“I think that’s a perfect example of where we’re at, being .500,” Rivers said. “I think right now we’re one game good, one game bad. I think we’re inconsistent.”

Yes, “super inconsistent,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said, is the team’s identity.

“Very Jekyll and Hyde,” he said.

The Wolves aren’t as tough nor physical as he’d like. The search for that is an ongoing process. As is the case with much of what Minnesota has done to date. It’s not surprising that Minnesota has taken time to find its way. As much was expected given the offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert, the subsequent key departures and the effect all the turnover would have schematically.

But through 20 games, Minnesota has played essentially one complete game — its win last week in Indiana. Otherwise, even every individual game has been a rollercoaster.

“I think we’re trying to figure it out,” Finch said. “But I just think on any given night we don’t really know how it’s all going to fit together.”

Chemistry-wise, Finch said the new group is at an “average” place — keeping pace with most of the rest of the league. Karl-Anthony Towns said Minnesota has grown in that department.

“I think we’re doing a great job of staying connected to each other through ups and downs. We’re still a .500 team right now,” Towns said. “We’re in a spot right now where we can do damage. We just came off a five-game winning streak, so we know we can do it. I think we’re in a good spot right now.”

The recent five-game winning streak provided hope Minnesota had found its stride. The subsequent losses certainly quelled that optimism, while re-enforcing the idea that inconsistency is this team’s defining characteristic. Still, Rivers believes the Wolves are “on the other side of the hill” in the process of finding their way.

“I think we’re real close to getting to the point where we start really running stuff off and getting comfortable to where we have trust each night that we’re going go in and win the game,” he said. “We’re close.”