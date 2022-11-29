Tiger mosquitoes and what makes them so deadly

A 27-year-old man from Germany underwent more than 30 surgeries, partial toe amputation and skin grafting and suffered life-threatening illnesses after being bitten by an Asian tiger mosquito, the Daily Star reported. Asian Tiger Mosquitoes are an exotic species that can transmit harmful diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), Zika Virus, West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, and Dengue Fever.

Sebastian Rotschke from Rodermark, Germany suffered from blood poisoning and suffered liver, kidney, heart and lung failure on several occasions and fell into a coma. Doctors said the mosquito bite even led to malignant bacteria which ate away almost half of his left thigh for which he had to undergo a skin graft to remove an abscess formed in the area. He also had two toes partially amputated, the newspaper reported. Rotschke is currently recovering after the life-threatening experience.

READ ALSO :

What is the Asian Tiger Mosquito?

The Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes Albopictus or forest mosquito, is native to tropical and subtropical regions of Southeast Asia. However, in recent decades, the dangerous species has spread to many countries, including parts of America and Europe.

Why is it deadly?

The Asian Tiger Mosquito is an aggressive biter that feeds mainly during the day and harbors many viral pathogens including yellow fever virus, Chikungunya fever as well as Dirofilaria immitis and Zika virus.

It is also a carrier of dengue and a potential vector of encephalitis, yellow fever and canine heartworm.

West Nile virus has also been detected in this species in the eastern United States. The mosquito species is a competent vector of LaCrosse encephalitis and eastern equine encephalitis viruses.

According to health practitioners, a tiger mosquito bite can cause severe dengue fever, fluid accumulation, respiratory distress, severe bleeding, or organ damage.

The critical phase of the disease begins after 3 to 7 days during which the patient develops symptoms such as severe stomach pain, vomiting and nausea, bleeding gums and nose, fatigue, enlargement of the liver, skin rashes and swelling, among others.

How to identify?

Asian tiger mosquitoes have black and silvery-white markings. The species can be easily identified by the single silvery-white median stripe from its head down the center of its back and its black and white striped legs.

Prevention and control

The best way to avoid contact with Asian Tiger Mosquitoes is to eliminate areas of standing water around the house. All possible precautions such as screens on all windows, gutter maintenance and regular pest control should be taken. People who spend time outdoors should wear long pants and long sleeves and use insect repellent containing an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil to prevent mosquito bites .