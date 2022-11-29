To help! My boss put mistakes in my work

Dear job,

What do you do if your boss (accidentally) adds errors to your work after you’ve turned it in and they’re supposed to correct it? How to approach it without making things awkward?

Likewise, how do you approach difficult subjects with your boss in general?

Fear of being clumsy

*

Dear ATBA,

I admit that it is a difficult needle to thread. How you approach it will depend a lot on your relationship with your boss and his personality. My answer assumes that your boss is a reasonable person with whom you have a relatively good working relationship.

The good news is you said it was an accident. We all make mistakes, even those of us who are tasked with finding the mistakes of others. Your boss isn’t trying to sabotage you, and that’s the first thing you need to remember when talking to him.

It’s a chance to work together towards a common goal: precision in your work benefits you both and makes you both look great. Inaccuracy does the opposite. So treat it like you’re on the same team and not as opponents.

There are several ways to handle this. First, I would view this as an opportunity for personal development.

Ask to better understand your boss’ process by seeing the changes he made to your work before it moved on to the next stage, whether it was posted somewhere publicly or simply sent to another person or team within your business. From this you get two benefits: the ability to learn from the changes they make to improve your own process (how you can frame it in your conversation) and the ability to detect any missteps.

If you see an error, how you deal with it will vary depending on what it is. If it’s a typo or a misspelled word, just edit it. If you can’t change it yourself, tell them, “I noticed a little mistake, can we change it before it goes out?” »

Pointing it out without blaming might be enough to make them realize that they were the ones who just tinkered with that particular word and took responsibility for it. Even if they don’t, the flub is fixed.

If your boss made an inaccurate change, that’s where things might get a little more awkward. Say, “I noticed this has changed from the draft I sent you, and I want to make sure I understand why,” then explain how it differs from what you think is accurate. This way, you can work together to figure out if they just made a mistake or thought they were correcting something.

I hope you will be on the same page and again, everything will be fixed before the job is given to someone else.

If this is a one-time operation or only happens a few times, you should be fine with this process. If you see this happening repeatedly, or your boss isn’t willing to take the extra step in the process, it might be time to have a more serious conversation.

And okay, yeah, that might sound awkward. But if you have a reasonable manager, he’ll understand that you’re only trying to make things better for both of you.

Don’t just go to them with the problem, though. Have solutions in mind before raising the issue. This way you’re not just giving them something to work out, you’re showing that you’re already thinking about how to make things better for both of you and the work you do together.

This three steps This approach works for many difficult conversations you may need to have with your boss.

See it as an opportunity for personal development Approach the problem with a collaborative mindset, as if you were teammates, not opponents Prepare potential solutions in advance

If you still feel uncomfortable going to your boss in difficult situations, it might be time to find an ally. If there is another manager on your team that you feel more comfortable with, ask them how to raise your concerns.

Ultimately, being able to bring up difficult topics with your manager should be a win for both of you, as you have the opportunity to work together to create a better working situation. If you can see these conversations through the lens of them as an opportunity to build something big, over time they should become less awkward.

Work it Out is Make It is a relaunched advice column for job-related puzzles. Do you have an urgent career concern or question? Send me an anonymous email at [email protected] Submissions may be edited for length and clarity.

Want to earn more and work less? Register for free CNBC Make It: Your Money Virtual Event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from the money masters how you can increase your earning power.

Register now: Manage your money and your career better with our weekly newsletter