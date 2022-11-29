Pin 0 Shares

What are the best movies on Netflix’s top 10 right now? With so many movies, it can be hard to know where to start. In order to give you some ideas about what you should watch first, here are the top 10 movies on Netflix today. So get comfortable and cozy on your couch, grab that popcorn, and start streaming! Let’s take a look at the top 10 movies of Netflix right now.

Top 10 Movies Of Netflix You Should Watch Right Now

1) MONEYBALL (2011)

MONEYBALL is a 2011 sports drama film directed by Bennett Miller and written by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin. It is based on Michael Lewis’s 2003 non-fiction book of the same name, an account of the Oakland Athletics baseball team’s 2002 season and their general manager Billy Beane’s attempts to assemble a competitive team.

2) ENOLA HOLMES 2 (2022) – Top 10 Movies Of Netflix

Everybody’s favorite child detective is back in this sequel to the original ENOLA HOLMES (2018). This time Enola and her trusty sidekick, Sherlock Holmes Jr., are trying to solve a mystery involving a traveling circus. The movie has the same feel as the first one, but it also features some new characters and situations. Plus, who doesn’t love watching a 14-year-old solve mysteries?

3) EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE (2019)

Netflix’s latest movie is a spinoff of Breaking Bad, starring the man himself Walter White. The film is called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and it follows Jesse Pinkman from the show as he goes on a wild adventure through Mexico after escaping from a mental institution. It’s an action-packed movie that keeps you guessing until the end!

4) THE WHITE TIGER (2021) – Top 10 Movies Of Netflix

The White Tiger is a book written by Aravind Adiga in 2008. The movie adaptation was released in 2017 and this is a story that depicts the life of Balram Halwai. It deals with the social inequity in India and how Balram, an Indian man, tries to get ahead through his hard work and ambition. But when he realizes that becoming successful will not be as easy as he had thought, he does whatever it takes to climb the ladder of success.

5) GERALD’S GAME (2017) – Best Movies On Netflix Top 10

Gerald’s Game is a 2017 American psychological horror thriller film based on Stephen King’s 1992 novel of the same name. Mike Flanagan directed the film and Adam Wingard served as executive producer. The cast includes Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. Gerald’s Game is about a woman who, after her husband dies during a sexual fantasy game, becomes trapped in handcuffs that secure to a bed frame and must deal with both her grief and growing hunger.

Also Read: 10 Best Adventure Movies Of All Time

6) THE IMITATION GAME (2014) – Top 10 Movies Of Netflix

The Imitation Game is an Oscar-winning biographical drama that tells the story of British mathematician, logician, and computer scientist Alan Turing. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and Keira Knightley as his fellow codebreaker Joan Clarke. Turing was a key player in breaking Germany’s Enigma Code during World War II. Still, when he stood up to the authorities about how they were using this information, he was punished with chemical castration as a punishment for being gay.

7) AMERICAN BEAUTY (1999) – Best Movies On Netflix Top 10

American Beauty is a 1999 drama film written and directed by Sam Mendes. It was based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Alan Ball. The movie follows Lester Burnham, a middle-aged suburban father who is dissatisfied with his life but doesn’t know what he wants.

8) KUNG FU PANDA (2008) – Top 10 Movies Of Netflix

Kung Fu Panda is a 2008 American computer-animated action comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Paramount Pictures. The story follows a panda named Po who, having been chosen as the Dragon Warrior of ancient China, must combat a peacock demon whose evil intent is to conquer the world.

9) WONDER (2017) – Best Movies On Netflix Top 10

WONDER is based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder, and tells August Pullman’s inspiring and heartwarming story. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade.

10) IT (2017) – Top 10 Movies Of Netflix

Written and directed by Stephen King, IT follows a group of children who are united by their horrifying and strange encounters with an evil clown named Pennywise, who lives in the sewers under their hometown. Twenty-seven years after first terrorizing, the creature returns to torment the adults of Derry, Maine. The film is split into two parts, with the first focusing on the youngsters’ encounters with Pennywise as they come of age and try to forget about what happened.

These were some of the best top 10 movies of Netflix that you should be watching right now. The list ranges from old classics to recent favorites and includes a range of genres. So, if you are looking for something new, give these top 10 movies of Netflix a try!

The post Top 10 Movies Of Netflix You Should Watch Right Now appeared first on MEWS.