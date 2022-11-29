Top Picks: 6 best tech degrees you can consider

Pin 0 Shares

The role of technology is evident in every business across various industries. It automates the systems, boosts productivity, accelerates the flow of communication, and streamlines daily operations.

With an increased demand for experts in the rapidly evolving IT industry, choosing a degree becomes challenging. You cannot select a degree in information technology just because it includes the word “information technology.”

Before finalizing your decision, you need to research and figure out the following:

What specialization has the potential for a stable career in the future?

Which degree program is in the trend or newly introduced?

Which degree can help you continue your education?

By reading this blog, you can filter out some degree programs to excel in the information technology sector.

Here are the six best tech degrees you can consider to launch your career in the tech industry.

Master of Science in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a rapidly evolving field that has become an integral component of today’s businesses and organizations. In the purview of rising cyber threats and criminals, the demand for cybersecurity experts is booming. You can pursue a master of science in cybersecurity to defend organizational systems and processes from internal and external threats. It primarily focuses on techniques and tools to assess and handle the systems and network for vulnerabilities and potential threats.

Moreover, an online cybersecurity degree helps you to gain and polish essential skills needed for the digital world. You can pursue a career path in the highly promising field at any time with an online master’s in cybersecurity while continuing your job. It prepares you to protect digital infrastructure by implementing security principles and threat response mechanisms.

You can become an information security specialist, penetration tester, cybersecurity engineer, and cybersecurity analyst after obtaining a cybersecurity master’s degree. Other advanced positions are chief information security officer and chief privacy officer.

Master in Computer Science

The most common degree that every tech enthusiast can pursue is a master’s in computer science. This degree is suitable for students who might get confused about what to decide from among the wide range of computer specializations. You can get to know different majors with time and pursue a specialization later on.

Computer science graduates focus mainly on advanced computer technology, its theory, and practice. They learn about software and related systems while getting technical knowledge of software development, design, and applications.

In addition, students also study programming languages, computer architecture, algorithm design, and artificial intelligence. This degree also inculcates critical thinking and problem-solving skills in students.

After obtaining a master’s in computer science, you can land a job as a data scientist, system analyst, IT manager, and software developer. If you’re interested in advancing toward teaching and research, you can gain higher education in computer science to grab such job opportunities.

Master in Data Analytics

Data analytics is a crucial part of every industry in the modern and fast-paced dynamics of the 21st century. It makes information processing and handling easier and faster. With the production of huge amounts of data every day, it is nearly impossible to store and manage data without data analytics.

A master’s in data analytics provides students with a strong foundation of data collection, storage, organization, and maintenance principles. You can get practical skills for designing and developing systems and tools for data collection and storage. Moreover, as a data analytics student, you learn how to generate result-oriented and valuable insights from a huge pile of data. It also polishes the communication skills of the students as they discuss and share reports and actionable insights with key stakeholders. After earning a data analytics degree, you can become a chief data officer, data scientist, chief technology officer, business systems analyst, and more.

Master in Information Technology

Information technology is the driving force behind the success of systems and applications worldwide. Students of information technology learn about digital systems and related technology.

Core subjects of an information technology degree include software development, computer programming, internet technologies, data systems, information modeling, etc. You can enroll in highly in-demand subjects like IT management, cloud computing, and many more. It provides you with the foundation to pursue tech specializations further.

A master in information technology can land you a job as a data analyst, IT technician, IT manager, etc.

Master in Health Information Management (HIM)

Modern healthcare systems heavily rely on information technology to deliver quality patient care and streamline medical setups. A master’s in health information management is a combination of information technology and healthcare services where you can develop a better understanding of how tech can upgrade the healthcare industry.

Health information technology prepares students to get a stronghold of IT concepts that are prevalent and useful in the healthcare industry. You can expect to store, process, and manage patients’ data and generate reports.

As an HIM student, you study the healthcare revenue cycle, including medical billing, privacy protocols, and patient data confidentiality. Moreover, you also learn about health-related laws and regulations such as Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and others. This degree trains you to handle health-related information and data according to US government standards and get accreditation. After getting this degree, you can pursue your career in the healthcare industry as a medical coder, clinical systems manager, and medical research analyst.

Master in Software Engineering

Software engineering involves designing and developing code for software and its applications, websites, and computer programs. In addition, it also covers software maintenance, where software engineers meet deadlines within a set budget for high-quality software. This degree is an advanced version of the master’s in web designing, where you can learn advanced applications and gain a comprehensive knowledge of all digital systems, including websites.

You can become a part of the thriving IT industry as a software engineer, software architect, or software developer.

Final Thoughts

The robust shift in industries across the globe set the pace for an increased demand for IT experts. The Tech industry has been continuously evolving while creating new roles every day. After gaining an IT degree, you can kickstart your career in the multidimensional technology industry with high financial growth. However, it would be best to explore various options before making a final choice to launch your career. It will help you pick the best option that aligns with your goals and interests.