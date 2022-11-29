Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds expected in the south today

Severe weather ranging from tornadoes, large hail and devastating gusty winds are expected to blanket parts of the south on Tuesday, threatening 11 million people in nine states as the storms approach.

Residents of northeast Louisiana in central Mississippi will be the hardest hit, with some tornadoes gaining intensity overnight, according to the NWS. Cities in Mississippi at risk for large hail and tornadoes include Jackson, Vicksburg, Starkville and Meridian. In these areas, the threat of severe weather is 4, with 5 being the highest, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Destructive gusts of wind are expected in the Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley.

Severe weather is expected to begin in the early afternoon and last through early evening into overnight, with some tornadoes expected to be intense.

“All forms of severe weather will be likely with this severe weather outbreak, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes,” said Mike Chesterfield, director of weather reporting at The Weather Channel. “Many tornadoes are possible, some capable of becoming long-track tornadoes with damage potential.”

The cause of the storm, Chesterfield said, is a cold front.

“A strong cold front will sweep eastward in warm, moist air today through tonight, helping to bring numerous severe thunderstorms ahead of it,” he said. “The threat of severe thunderstorm and tornado will be enhanced by winds that will turn with height with strong jet stream energy moving overhead.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency used their Twitter account Tuesday to warn residents to prepare for power outages and stay off the roads if possible.

SEVERE WX FOR TODAY (11/29) The NWS has updated the hazard map for today’s wx. Storms, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible. STAY INFORMED! Set alerts to LOUD to wake you up

Know your safe place

Prepare for power outages

Stay off the roads if possible pic.twitter.com/aVHbnuOgF6 — msema (@MSEMA) November 29, 2022