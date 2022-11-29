Trial opens for officer accused of shooting Atatiana Jefferson

The trial of former police officer Aaron Dean in the fatal 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson began Monday after several delays.

Jury selection began on Monday with Judge George Gallagher saying he hoped 12 jurors and two alternates would be in place by Friday.

There were fears the trial could be delayed again following the death of Dean’s lead attorney, Jim Lane, on Sunday morning, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA, just a day before jury selection began in the affair. Lane was ill and two other attorneys took over as lead attorneys in May, according to the WFAA.

Dean is charged with murder in the death of Jefferson, a black woman who was allegedly shot by Dean inside his Fort Worth, Texas home on October 12.

The department said police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. to respond to his home on East Allen Avenue.

Aaron Dean enters the courtroom for a recusal hearing on the status of Judge David Hagerman in the former Fort Worth officer’s murder case on June 23, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Dean awaits trial after shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home in October 2019. Yffy Yossifor/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Two officers arrived at the house shortly after and parked near Jefferson’s home, but not in front of the residence, officials said.

The front door appears to be open in the body camera footage, but a screen door appears to be closed in front of it. The officer doesn’t seem to knock.

Officials said officers walked to the back of the house and one of the officers observed a person through the back window of the house and opened fire.

Fort Worth Police Lt. Brandon O’Neil said the officer who opened fire on Jefferson never identified himself as a police officer.

Body camera footage released by the department shows the officer approaching a back window of the house with his gun drawn. The officer sees the woman through the window, shouts, “Hands up, show me your hands,” and fires a shot.

James Smith holds up a sign supporting justice for Atatiana Jefferson as a recusal hearing takes place on the status of Judge David Hagerman in the Aaron Dean case, June 23, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Yffy Yossifor/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The video appears to confirm that the officer never identified himself as a police officer before opening fire.

Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew, who saw his aunt shot that morning, told investigators she retrieved a handgun from her purse and pointed it at a window when she was killed, according to an arrest warrant issued for the officer.

Police officials said Jefferson was within her rights to protect herself and her nephew when she heard noises in her yard and went to the window to investigate. Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew when she went to investigate the noise, according to the arrest warrant.

Dean’s attorneys have asked the judge to move the location of the trial on Monday due to its high-profile nature, but Gallagher said he won’t rule on the motion yet.