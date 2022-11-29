Twitter renounces its policy of removing “misleading information” on the Covid-19 – RT in French

The platform indicated, without developing further, that the policy followed so far in terms of censoring misinformation about the coronavirus was no longer in force since November 23.

A short addition, but one that is likely to cause a stir. As several media have spotted, including CNN and BFM TV, the social network has explained that its policy intended to fight against “misinformation” on Covid-19 no longer applies.

“As of November 23, 2022, Twitter no longer enforces the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” reads a short text in the section titled “COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy”. A paragraph added recently, between November 21 and 28 according to Newsweek. In contrast, French version had not yet been modified on November 29.

With this announcement, Elon Musk’s social network no longer intends to filter out false information about Covid-19. Until now, its rules prohibited “using Twitter services to share false or misleading information about Covid-19 that could cause harm”.

Previously, account suspension could occur when a user spread “false allegations” about Covid-19. Among them, “the evocation of a deliberate conspiracy of malevolent and/or powerful forces”. For example, the theses arguing that the pandemic makes it possible to deploy population control plans, or that the adverse effects of vaccines “are concealed by governments and the medical sector”. The questioning of the vaccine validation process by health agencies, that of Pfizer in the lead, was also likely to lead to a sanction, as was the promotion of unapproved treatments.

Between January 2020 and September 2022, Twitter suspended more than 11,000 accounts that violated these Covid-19 rules and removed nearly 100,000 content that violated these rules, according to statistics published by the platform cited by CNN. At the beginning of March 2021, the social network announced a strengthening of its fight against disinformation on vaccines put in place in the spring of 2020, with in particular the possibility of banning users after five warnings. A few months earlier, the social network had decided to remove false publications on Covid-19 vaccines, following in the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube.

Several critics of health measures and even the obligation to vaccinate have welcomed the turn in Twitter’s content moderation policy, like the leader of the Patriots, Florian Philippot, who saw it as a “magnificent victory over covid propaganda. “. “Science needs free debate!” he rejoiced.

Twitter changes its policy at the moment and allows freedom of expression on the covid again! Magnificent victory in the face of covidist propaganda! Science needs free debate! — Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) November 29, 2022

Himself very critical of the health measures adopted in the United States at the start of the epidemic, Elon Musk announced on November 24, 2022, following a survey carried out among users of the social network, that it intended to quickly reinstate suspended accounts, “provided they did not break the law or spam outrageously.” An announcement in line with the radical vision of freedom of expression conveyed by the boss of Tesla, but which had made some, especially on the side of the European Union, fear abuses in terms of misinformation or expression of hate speech on the social network.

The French regulator of audiovisual and digital communication, Arcom, thus expressed on November 22 its “deep concern” about the “ability of Twitter to maintain a safe environment for users of its service”, in an official letter addressed at the direction of the social network. The latter told him in response that it intended in principle to comply with the regulations in force. Arcom specified, notes The worldthat she would ask for details on “the concrete translation of this speech within the Twitter teams”.