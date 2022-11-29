UCSF infectious disease doctor urges everyone to get flu shot as cases ‘rage on’

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Hospitals nationwide and in the Bay Area are reporting an increase in flu cases.

As cases of COVID, RSV and influenza increase across the country. UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi says flu cases have reached a concerning point.

“I’m talking to the chest radiologist who works at the hospital. Very little severe COVID, but the flu is coming and it’s raging unfortunately,” said UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi.

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Gandhi has been tracking data from Europe to get a head start on what the United States might see in the weeks to come. She does the same with this thrust.

“In Australia, we’ve actually seen this happen in our summer, their winter. During our summer season they had high rates of the flu. higher death rates from influenza than from COVID,” Dr Gandhi said.

We’ve been to two emergency rooms in San Francisco to see what they see first hand. At Zuckerberg SF General Hospital, Dr. Chris Colwell says cases fluctuate.

“There are days where we absolutely see more flu than anything else, and then the next day we may see more COVID. We still see a fair amount of RSV, especially in children,” Dr Chris said. Colwell, chief of emergency medicine at General SF.

Luz Pena: “Are you at full capacity? »

Dr. Colwell: “We’re at full capacity in the sense that we’re full and we have to hold some patients to wait to be admitted upstairs. But we also have the capacity to handle that.”

On the UCSF Parnassus campus, they are also at capacity, but not overwhelmed. On Monday, they had more COVID cases.

“We’re also seeing the flu starting to increase. We’ll see as the trends continue if we’re going to see a huge flu spike against COVID and hopefully not both,” said Dr Jahan Fahimi, Director emergency medical. department of the Parnassus campus of UCSF.

The CDC is reporting more flu cases earlier in the season than in the past five seasons.

“Our concern is that we’ve had RSV and COVID and now the flu. The combination of all of them, as I said, is causing a lot of confusion for many patients. It’s pushing people to seek treatment and that can overwhelm the health care system,” Dr. Fahimi said.

But what drives this?

“It’s probably because viral interference is happening. As COVID goes downhill. As our immunity goes up against COVID, the other viruses come in to fill that void. And that’s why we see a lot of influenza and RSV,” Dr. Gandhi said.

The three doctors agreed that what is different about the flu this time around is that it normally peaks in January and February. Now we see more flu cases in November. They encourage the public to get their flu shot now before more family gatherings in the coming weeks.

According to Dr. Gandhi, it usually takes about a week or two for the flu antibodies to build up.

