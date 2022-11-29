Us Plans To Supply Ukraine And Eastern European Allies With Nearly 100-Mile Strike Weapons

The United States is reportedly evaluating a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine and its Eastern European allies with ammunition that will allow troops to strike Russian targets within a range of nearly 100 miles.

Boeing’s proposed system – dubbed the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) – has a range of around 94 miles and would allow Ukraine to strike further behind Russian lines.

Although Washington rejected Kyiv’s request for the 185-mile-range ATACMS missile, the GLSDB bombs could be delivered by spring, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The bombs have been in development since 2019, long before the February 2022 invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine.

MILITARY AID FLOW TO UKRAINE CAUSES $4 BILLION AID BACKGROUND TO TAIWAN: REPORT

According to SAAB, which manufactures the GLSDB bombs in conjunction with Boeing, the weapons can defeat some electronic jamming, are usable in all weather conditions and can be used against armored vehicles.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Boeing for comment.

The United States sent billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine to help troops repel the Russian invasion. Since February, the United States has sent nearly $20 billion in military aid to Ukraine — so much so that the Biden administration is struggling to track how the aid is being used.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The volume of US aid to the country has sparked some skeptics within the Republican Party, who are calling for greater accountability.