Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson fired up about likely return after missing four games with calf injury

Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is listed at 325 pounds, but on Monday he was thinking back to when he weighed a lot less than that.

Tomlinson has missed the past four games with a right calf injury. But he could be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I feel like when you want to play football, it’s like you’re a little kid all over again,’’ Tomlinson said. “You just want to get back on the field.”

Tomlinson said he’s not yet certain he will return against the Jets, but things were looking promising after he took part in a practice Monday. He said he was close to returning for last Thursday’s 33-26 home win over New England before the Vikings opted to be cautious with him.

Tomlinson was hurt in the third quarter against Arizona on Oct. 30, and then missed games due to injury for the first time in his six-year NFL career. He had played in 87 of 88 possible games, missing one last season while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“It felt like somebody kicked me in the leg,’’ Tomlinson said of the injury. “It felt like I popped it. … Pretty much like a bruise, strain type thing. … It was my first injury in the league so it was like I didn’t really know how long it was going to take to heal. But I went to the training room and worked as much as I could.’’

Tomlinson didn’t do any work on the field until he was listed as limited for two walkthrough practices last week and then was listed as questionable for the game against the Patriots.

Tomlinson is a top-notch run stopper. When he was out, the Vikings (9-2) went 3-1, but they had some issues with run defense.

“That’s going to be big for us to get D.T. back,’’ cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “We know how much he means to our defensive line and the attitude he brings this defense as well as his presence alone. He’s going to make us that much better, so I’m excited to get him back in the lineup.”

Darrisaw remains in protocol

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a concussion Nov. 20 against Dallas and sat out against the Patriots, did not practice Monday and was still in the concussion protocol.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Darrisaw is “progressing” but that the Vikings will continue to play it safe with him. Darrisaw suffered what he said was the first concussion of his life in the third quarter Nov. 13 at Buffalo and left that game. He was able to return against the Cowboys, but then was lost for that game in the second quarter with another concussion.

Darrisaw is regarded as one of the NFL’s top left tackles. When he missed time over the past three games, he was replaced by Blake Brandel.

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans, who suffered a concussion against the Bills and has missed the past two games, also remained Monday in the protocol. However, O’Connell said he’s “confident” that Evans, who practiced on a limited basis while wearing a red no-contact jersey, will return to face the Jets.

Pro Bowl Games leaders

Not only are the Vikings 9-2, they are dominating in Pro Bowl Games fan voting.

The NFL announced Monday that no team has had players receive more votes than the Vikings. Getting plenty has been wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who leads all players with 90,313 votes. He ranks ahead of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (87,384), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (85,785), New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (83,947) and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (83,576).

Overall, five Minnesota players lead at their positions in NFC fan voting. They are Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, kick returner Kene Nwangwu, long snapper Andrew DePaola and cornerback Kris Boyd as a special teams player.

While there will be no Pro Bowl football game this season; players chosen for the NFC and AFC teams will take part in skills challenges in Las Vegas.

Cook’s sportsmanship

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook called it “impressive” to hear that the Vikings recently nominated him for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

“I just be me,” Cook said about attributes that led to his nomination. “I don’t know anything else. That’s just how I am. I try to be good to people to get love in return.”