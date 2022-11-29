Wales v England: World Cup 2022 – live | World Cup 2022

One more thing: Ben White is not one of the replacements, no idea why.

Up front, the crowd gets what the crowd wants, with Phil Foden replacing Bukayo Saka on the right wing. Marcus Rashford replaces Raheem Sterling on the other side, and Jordan Henderson replaces Mason Mount in midfield.

Gareth Southgate is making four changes to the side which drew against USA on Friday. Probably the most important, but not the most eye-catching, is at right-back, where Kyle Walker replaces Kieran Tripper. Walker is a key part of the Mbappe project (and, if England are really lucky, the Vinicius project), so England want to match him. He has only played 41 minutes since the start of September.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey start, despite speculation to the contrary, but there are three changes since the Iran loss. Danny Ward, Dan James, Joe Allen replace Wayne Hennessey (suspended), Harry Wilson and Connor Roberts. That likely means a move to a back four, although Ethan Ampadu’s flexibility allows Rob Page to play both ways.

If they win by less than four goals, they will only qualify if Iran draw with the United States.

If they win by at least four goals they will qualify for the last 16.

If they lose , it gets more complicated. They will still qualify unless they drop by at least four goals; if England lose by 1-3 goals, they will still top the group if Iran draw with USA.

If they shoot they will win the group unless Iran defeats the United States by any score Where USA win by at least four goals.

Preamble

Wales v England is one of rugby’s most intense rivalries – “look what those bastards have done to Wales…” – but in football it’s usually a story of disgust rather than of disgust. Tonight’s game can be seen in many ways: as a local derby, a one-sided rivalry or an FA Cup fourth round tie in Fifa attire.

The game doesn’t exist in a vacuum, which is one of the main reasons for the slightly odd pre-game vibe. It is inextricably linked with Iran v USA, a game that could determine whether #WW3 is trending at midnight Wales qualify and/or England top the group.

The strangest thing is that Wales go into the final group game of their first World Cup since 1958 hoping that England win their group. It sounds absurd – offensive even, and you can direct your complaints to the Readers’ Editor via [email protected] – but it is, realistically, the only way Wales can qualify for the last 16. Unless they win by four goals tonight [spoiler alert…], Wales will finish under England. Ergo, if England finish second, Wales make it one.

But a one-goal victory for Wales is certainly not beyond the realms. If they succeed and Iran draw with the United States, Wales will pass and Robert Page will complete the return journey from bald fraud to smooth-headed genius.

There’s a decent argument, though not one I would volublely articulate in some of Cardiff’s less forgiving free houses, that reaching the last 16 is not the be-all and end-all for the Wales. This match means as much to them as they left an impression on Qatar 2022 after two muted performances against USA and Iran. Even if Wales go out tonight, the result and especially the performance will shape the memory of their campaign. You’ll never get a second chance to make a last impression. It’s likely to be their last World Cup hit. But there are final blows and final blows. Which is it going to be?

England, on the other hand, are slightly in limbo. For some it’s lifeless rubber, a chance to play Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the other generational (sic) talent who would enter a World XI but not Gareth Southgate’s England. For others, it is vital for morale that England win – not just the game but also the group and, at least until the next game, swinging voters on social media.

It’s a very complicated game, you know: lots of entries, lots of exits, lots of things to do. It’s a night for strength and will, and not just as names. England could top Group B with a draw; they might be able to make several changes and beat Wales. But another modest performance will exacerbate the senseless pressure Southgate is under, largely due to hysterical criticism from Twitter’s best.

England will top the group if they win, although there is an argument that it is better to finish second. That would give them a tougher round of 16 (the Netherlands rather than Senegal) but a potentially less terrifying quarter-final (not France rather than France).

For the 974th time in this World Cup, I’m ahead. It’s gonna be that kind of night.

To start up 7pm GMT, 10pm at Al Rayyan.