“We the people” at the heart of the White House Christmas decorations

“We the People” is Jill Biden’s holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in tree ornaments, mantelpieces, mirrors and DIY crafts. even who transformed the mansion’s public spaces into a winter wonderland.

“The soul of our nation is, and always has been, ‘We the people,’” the first lady said at a White House event honoring volunteers who decorated Thanksgiving weekend . “And that’s what inspired the White House holiday decor this year.”





“The values ​​that unite us can be found all around you, a belief in possibility, optimism and unity,” said Jill Biden. “Piece by piece, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year.”

The public halls are dedicated to the unifying forces: honoring and remembering deceased loved ones, words and stories, kindness and gratitude, food and traditions, nature and recreation, songs and sounds, unity and hope, faith and light, and children.

A whiff of pine aroma hits visitors as they enter the east wing and come across trees adorned with mirrored ornaments of gold stars bearing the names of fallen servicemen.





Winter trees, woodland animals, and glowing lanterns placed along the hallway make it feel like walking in the snow.

The likenesses of the Biden family pets – Commander and Willow, the dog and the cat – first appear at the end of the hall before being seen later in the Vermeil Room, which celebrates kindness and gratitude, and the State Dining Room, which features children.





The recipes brought in by the small army of volunteer decorators embellish the mantle of the China Room. The manuscripts – for the apple crisp and the pizzelle, an Italian cookie – are family recipes shared by the first lady.

Aides say she was inspired by the people she met on her travels across the country and by the nation’s founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

A copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the library, while this year’s 300-pound (136-kilogram) gingerbread White House includes a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the documents have been signed.





The executive pastry chef used 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of pastillage, 30 pounds (14 kilograms) of chocolate, and 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of royal icing to create the gingerbread and sugar cookie masterpiece.





A new addition to the White House collection this year is a menorah, which is lit every night during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. White House carpenters constructed the menorah from wood that was saved from a Truman-era renovation and sterling silver candle cups.

Some 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the White House for the holidays, including tourists and guests invited to nearly a month of receptions. Among them is French President Emmanuel Macron, who will meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday and be honored at a state dinner, the first in the Biden administration.





More than 150 volunteers, including two of the first lady’s sisters, helped decorate the White House over the Thanksgiving holiday long weekend.

Decorations include more than 83,000 twinkling lights on trees, garlands, wreaths and other displays, 77 Christmas trees and 25 wreaths outside the White House. Volunteers also used over 12,000 ornaments, just under 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) of ribbon and over 1,600 bells.





Some of the decorations are DIY projects that the first lady hopes people will be encouraged to recreate on their own, aides said. They include plastic cups made into bells and tabletop Christmas trees made from foam shapes and dollar store ramekins.

Clusters of snow-capped trees fill the corners of the East Room, which reflects nature and recreation, and scenes from four national parks are depicted on each chimney: Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Great Smoky Mountains and Shenandoah.





In the Blue Room, the official White House Christmas tree – an 18 1/2-foot (5.6-meter) Concolor tree from Auburn, Pennsylvania – is decorated to represent unity and hope with handmade renderings of the official birds of the 57 territories, states and the District of Columbia.

The State Dining Hall is dedicated to the next generation – children – and its trees are decorated with ornaments of self-portraits made by students of the 2021 Teachers of the Year, ‘ensuring children see themselves’ in the decor, the White House said.





The Biden family’s Christmas stockings hang from the fireplace in the State Dining Room.

“We the People” is again celebrated in the State Floor’s Grand Foyer and Cross Hall, where metallic ribbons are inscribed with the names of all states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

As part of Joining Forces, her White House initiative to support military families, Jill Biden was joined by National Guard leaders from across the country, as well as National Guard families. His late son, Beau Biden, was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Prior to the event, she met with children from National Guard families, telling them she wanted to hear their stories because “you served alongside your parents and you deserve to have your courage and sacrifice recognized as well.” .

The White House noted that the vacation guide given to visitors was designed by Daria Peoples, an African-American children’s book author who lives in Las Vegas. Peoples is a former elementary school teacher who has written and illustrated a series of picture books to support children of color, including those who have experienced race-related trauma.