What it is and how you can help – NBC Chicago

There’s a day to give thanks, three days to cash in on offers – and now there’s a day to give back.

Giving Tuesday is observed internationally on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. It is a way to promote philanthropy and generosity.

The movement aims to bring people, businesses and charities together and facilitate change in their communities by giving back during the holiday season.

What is Giving Tuesday and when is it observed?

Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is a day to give back to the community after the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. This year, Giving Tuesday will be observed on November 29.

The campaign was launched in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y, a New York-based cultural and community center, and the United Nations Foundation. Its website says it “has engaged more than 30,000 organizations worldwide,” including Microsoft, Google, PayPal, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among others.

How does Giving Tuesday work?

If you’re feeling generous, you can open your wallet and donate to the charity of your choice. Or you can donate your time to a local organization and help feed the hungry, provide supplies to the poor, or even help a neighbor with yard work or surprise a new mom with a care for an hour.

Visit GivingTuesday.org to see which organizations you can donate to in your area and other ways you can help give back to your community.

What to know before donating

The Better Business Bureau has urged donors to research charities before donating to ensure their funds are going to reputable organizations.

Here are some tips the consumer watchdog group has offered if you’re looking to donate money to a good cause this Tuesday or the holiday season:

• Beware of similar names. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before donating, make sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

• Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unknown organizations. Holidays bring a higher frequency of requests for donations outside of public places. Don’t succumb to pressure to make an immediate donation decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.

• Beware of emotional appeals. Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to make emotional appeals to donors. Always do research to verify that the charity you have selected operates in an ethical manner.

• Avoid charities that don’t disclose. Although participation is voluntary, charities that do not disclose any of the requested information to BBB WGA raise a critical red flag for donors. Visit Give.org to find out if your selected charity is undisclosed.

The BBB also notes that it offers in-depth reviews and charity reports on Give.org.

How do you really know your donations are going to make a difference? Here are some ways to make sure your money is going to a good cause.