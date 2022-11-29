What we know about the cops charged with fishing a girl, killing 3 people

Riverside police allege 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards – a law enforcement officer from North Chesterfield, Va. – fished a teenage girl online, came to his suburban Riverside neighborhood and killed three members of her family on Friday before leaving with her in her vehicle.

Hours later, Edwards was killed by police. The girl was unharmed.

Here’s what we know about Edwards and the allegations against him.

What is his background?

He had just been hired as a deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, officials said. Prior to that, he was a Virginia State Police officer.

Edwards resigned from the Virginia State Police on October 28 and started with the sheriff’s office about three weeks later.

He completed his training at the Virginia State Police Academy in January, officials said, and was hired as a patrol deputy at the sheriff’s office in rural southwestern Virginia on November 16. Edwards had started orientation at his agency and was assigned to patrol. division.

How do the police say he met the teenager?

Detectives from the Riverside Police Department say Edwards met the teenager through a method of online deception known as ‘catfishing’, in which a fake profile is used to lure someone in .

It is unclear which social media platform he was using.

What happened at home?

The authorities are investigating. But they said he entered the house on Friday morning before leaving with the girl. The house was set on fire and when firefighters arrived they found three people dead inside. The victims have been identified as Mark Winek, 69; his wife, Sharie Winek, 65; and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38 – the teenager’s grandfather, grandmother and mother.

What are the police saying about Edwards’ death?

Hours after he allegedly left the house, a SWAT team attempted to intercept Edward’s car in San Bernardino County, according to the sheriff’s office. He led deputies in a chase in which Edwards shot the SWAT vehicle multiple times, officials said. He eventually got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at a Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and deputies fired on Edwards, killing him, officials said.

What are Virginia officials saying?

“It is shocking and saddening for the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and evil person can infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a cyber predator and murderer,” said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, their friends, the officers and all those affected by this heinous crime.”

Andis and a Virginia State Police spokesperson said none of Edwards’ previous employers disclosed any issues with him. Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman, said that during Edwards’ 15-month tenure with the agency, he “has never exhibited any behavior that could trigger an internal administrative or criminal investigation.” During her history and psychological testing, there were “no indicators of concern,” she said.