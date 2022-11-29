Why Whole Foods pulled Maine lobster from stores and what’s next

Whole Foods’ decision to suspend Maine lobster purchases has drawn outcry from state officials and the lobster industry.

Whole Foods’ decision, which was announced this month, was prompted by changes in the sustainability ratings of Maine’s lobster fisheries by separate third-party seafood watchdog groups: the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch. , based in California, and the Marine Stewardship Council, based in London.

Both point to a recent US court ruling indicating that gear used to fish for lobster off Maine could endanger North American right whales. Whales have been on the endangered species list since 1970 and there are believed to be fewer than 350 left.

In a joint statement last Tuesday, Maine’s congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills said they were disappointed with the decisions, saying they hurt “the livelihoods of hardworking men and women on the coast. of Maine”.

“There has never been a right whale death attributed to Maine lobster gear,” they said. “Maine lobster fishermen have a 150-year history of sustainability; and the Maine lobster community has consistently demonstrated its commitment to protecting right whales.”

They said the Marine Stewardship Council “wrongly and blindly decided to follow the recommendations of misguided environmental groups rather than science”, adding: “We urge the Marine Stewardship Council and retailers to reconsider their decisions. potentially devastating”.

According to the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, which coordinates media for the state’s lobster industry, Maine lobster is a billion-dollar industry that provides at least 5,900 direct jobs and indirectly supports many more. others.

Maine’s restaurant industry is also expressing dismay.

“Maine lobster has always been sustainable and that hasn’t changed with MSC’s recent announcement,” Steve Kingston, owner of The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, said in a statement. “I will continue to proudly champion Maine Lobster and encourage retailers, shoppers and customers to educate themselves on the nuances of these decisions.”

A spokesperson for Monterey Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Marine Stewardship Council could not immediately be reached for comment.

Whole Foods said the sales pause would last until at least one of the environmental groups changes its rating. The company said its stores will continue to sell Marine Stewardship Council-certified lobster caught elsewhere.