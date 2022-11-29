Will Smith recalls Oscar slap in moving ‘Daily Show’ interview

Will Smith said he “just lost his mind” when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars party in his first late-night interview since the infamous slap earlier this year.

“I was gone,” Smith said on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

“It was a rage that had been bottled up for a very long time,” Smith said.

The actor told Noah he was “going through something” and lost his temper that night.

“It was a horrible night as you can imagine,” he said. “There’s a lot of nuances and complexities in there, you know, but at the end of the day, I just – I lost my mind and I guess what I would say [is] you never know what someone is going through.

Smith did not identify the issues he faced at the awards ceremony – but said many things he felt came to fruition at the same time.

None of this justified his actions, Smith said.

“It was a lot of things. He was the little boy who had seen his father beat his mother. It’s, you know, it all sprung up at that time,” he said. “That’s not who I want to be.”

Noah offered his own perspective, defending Smith who he has known for many years.

“I also think it’s not who you are,” he said. “I think that’s not who you are. I think everyone can make a mistake.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star punched Rock in the face after making a joke about Smith’s wife while presenting an award on stage.

He also opened up about how he’s largely stayed out of the spotlight since the slap he heard around the world, joking “I was out, what were you doing?” with a laugh.

Smith, who joined the late night show to promote his new movie ‘Emancipation,’ had tears in his eyes at times during the interview, including when he shared a heartfelt story about how his night out ended after the award ceremony.

Smith said he saw his 9-year-old nephew after he returned from the Oscars.

“He’s the sweetest little boy. We came home and he had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will and we’re sitting in my kitchen and he’s on my lap and he’s holding the Oscar and he’s just like ‘Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?’ “Smith cried.

Will Smith said he also opened up about how he’s stayed out of the spotlight since the slap he heard around the world. The daily show

He jokingly asked Noah “why are you trying to Oprah me?” as he sniffled.

Smith added that he understands how shocked people were by his violent outburst.

He said he is now learning to heal and forgive himself.

“That was one of the big things for me in the last two months — you know, having to forgive myself for being human,” Smith said.

The star has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next decade.