Will the Herro-Adebayo pick-and-roll become the Heat game of choice? – Denver Post

Q: The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo pick-and-roll is a sight to behold and a thing of beauty. Has it supplanted the Adebayo-Duncan Robinson two-man dribbling game? Looks like Adebayo has gone from facilitating Duncan Robinson’s 3-point expertise to finishing plays at the rim like he did in Kentucky. As a pick-and-roll ball handler, Herro might have found his calling to complement his offensive skills. – Leonard, Cornelius, North Carolina

A: And yet, just a few weeks ago, there was talk of splitting Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, with Herro returning as the sixth man. This was when Max Strus was thriving with the first unit. So the reality is that until the Heat get closer to the set with a return of Jimmy Butler, it’s hard to define the Heat’s best game. Yes, that could definitely be the Adebayo-Herro pick-and-roll game. But with Butler on the floor, those actions probably won’t be as widespread, because Jimmy has to eat, too. And that’s been the rub for the first few weeks of the season, that it’s been hard to get a better read of the Heat’s best offense until they get what they perceive to be their best formation on the ground. At this point, the only definitive Heat game is the waiting game.

Q: Atlanta could be something of a decisive victory for the Heat. They played excellent defense in the second half. –Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: I’m not sure you could definitely turn the corner against a Hawks team that had just lost to the Rockets. Now, if you win in Boston or Memphis, that would be a different story. A winning streak built on two wins over the Wizards and one over the Hawks carries little weight. The real challenges are ahead of us, including these next two at TD Garden.

Q: I don’t think Caleb Martin is getting the accolades he deserves. If you compare him to PJ Tucker statistically, Caleb is having a better year. I understand that PJ brings a lot of intangibles to the table, but Caleb has impressed me this year. What are your thoughts? – Gary, Pompano Beach.

A: First of all, why does a player deserve accolades for doing their job? Shouldn’t meeting expectations be reward enough? Beyond that, you can’t measure PJ Tucker by statistics. It’s not his game. And, yes, Caleb Martin lived up to expectations. But the question remains whether he is a starting level answer to the power forward position for a contending team, or rather a complementary wing, where he has thrived of late. That said, the Heat certainly protected their future by re-signing 27-year-old Martin over 37-year-old Tucker.

()