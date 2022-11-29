“You don’t know anything about football”

Lionel Messi’s former teammates Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas came to his rescue after upsetting one of the world’s most fearsome men.

Messi drew the ire of the top active boxer when Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez saw footage of the Argentine appearing to wipe the floor in a Mexican shirt.

Messi’s ‘disrespect’ appeared on Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram

And Canelo wasn’t the happiest

Canelo, a proud Mexican, has reacted on social media after a clip emerged following Argentina’s 2-0 World Cup win over Mexico, and it’s fair to say he doesn’t. was not happy.

The undisputed super middleweight champion tweeted: “Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag? He better pray to God I don’t find him.

“Just as I respect Argentina, he must respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country [as a whole]pretty much the *** bulls that Messi did.

Canelo, who has 2.2 million Twitter followers, then had a busy 24 hours after the incident, responding to followers as the “disrespect” debate raged on.

Two footballers made sure to clear things up, Messi’s former Argentina team-mate Aguero and former Barcelona colleague Fabregas offered their thoughts.

Fabregas wrote: “You don’t know the person, nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game.

Fabregas had Messi’s back

Getty Fabregas and Messi are friends from their time at Barcelona

Getty And Aguero lined up with Messi for Argentina

“ALL t-shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are then washed. And even more so when you celebrate an important victory.

Aguero made a similar point, writing: “Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know football and what happens in a locker room.

“The shirts are still on the floor after the games are over due to sweat, then if you can see he makes the move to remove the award and accidentally hits it.”

Canelo didn’t respond to any of the football greats, but spoke to a number of followers and later said: “Anyone who doesn’t defend their homeland is an asshole… Fanaticism is one thing, your identity is is another. LONG LIVE THE CABRONES OF MEXICO”