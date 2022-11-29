Zelle Fraud victims are in line to receive refunds

The seven banks that own the Zelle payment network are preparing a major rule change early next year that will require network member banks to compensate customers who are victims of certain types of scams, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The change would reverse the network’s current policy, which generally requires customers to take the losses on any Zelle transactions that customers have physically initiated themselves, even if they were tricked into sending their money to a thief. A growing number of scams using Zelle has angered lawmakers and regulators, who have pressured banks to better protect — or compensate — their customers.

Many details of the new policy are still being worked out, said the people, who requested anonymity to describe the private discussions. The approach would, for the first time, require banks to take responsibility for certain transactions made on the Zelle network. The plan was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Zelle has become the country’s most popular peer-to-peer payment platform; last year, customers used it for 1.8 billion cash transfers totaling $490 billion. The network allows customers to instantly transfer money to others at any of Zelle’s 1,700 member banks and credit unions.