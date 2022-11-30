147 Republicans committed a ‘seditious act’ by voting against certifying Biden’s victory

Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore said on MSNBC’s “The Beat” on Tuesday that the eight senators and 139 members of Congress who voted against certification of the 2020 presidential results after the Capitol riot committed a “seditious act”.

Discussing the charged Jan. 6 rioters, Moore said: “The lesser charges of obstructing a process, a government process, Congress certifying the election of Joe Biden, preventing it from going well, they weren’t the alone.”

He continued: ‘I’m talking about that very night after this thing was shut down, after they lost their coup attempt, their overthrow, whatever it was, they 147 Republicans went back to this chamber and voted to say, no, Joe Biden is not the president. And they wouldn’t certify. They voted against certifying that every state said yes, it’s real, it happened, it’s the President of the United States. And for 147 of them to try to obstruct, to try to stop the legal and fair and everything certified mostly by a lot of Republican Secretaries of State, that to me and I think of people watching that , not only who is the real Benedict Arnold it was on the podium cheering on everyone, I walk with you to the Capitol building, but also, the 147 Republicans, a number of whom were elected, I think that ‘there’s something like 109 returning to the next session of Congress, that was, to me, a seditious act.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN