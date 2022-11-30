2022 FIFA World Cup Tunisia v France, Australia v Denmark Live Score: Offside flag denies Tunisia opener v France; Australia 0-0 Denmark


FIFA World Cup 2022 live, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark: France are in the round of 16.©AFP


FIFA World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark Live: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted on Tuesday that “emotions are very, very strong” for their must-see World Cup clash against a stubborn Australia. While holders France have already qualified for the Group D round of 16, Australia are in pole position to join them in the round of 16 with three points from two matches. Coming into the final round of Group D matches on Wednesday, Denmark are third and Tunisia fourth, both with one point. Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark need to beat Australia and hope Tunisia won’t do the same against France if they want to extend their stay in Qatar. (Australia vs Denmark Live Matchcenter) (Tunisia vs France Live Matchcenter)

Here are the live score updates from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group D soccer matches between Tunisia and France straight from the Education City Stadium and the Australia v Denmark match straight from the Al Stadium. Janoub

