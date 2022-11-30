5 cars rented by Joe Biden’s Secret Service caught fire: report

Five cars rented by the Secret Service in Nantucket caught fire a day after they were returned.

The cars were used by Secret Service agents on President Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving trip.

Neither Biden nor his family got into the cars during the trip, a Secret Service spokesperson told NBC.

Five cars hired by the Secret Service for President Joe Biden’s trip to Nantucket caught fire at the Nantucket Memorial Airport early Monday morning, according to media reports.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, told NBC10 Boston that the vehicles were rented from a Hertz outlet at Nantucket Memorial Airport. Neither Biden nor his family were in the vehicles on their Thanksgiving trip to Nantucket, Guglielmi said, but the cars were being used by officers.

Guglielmi told NBC10 there were no issues with the vehicles while they were in use.

The fire happened less than a day after the agency returned the cars, The Nantucket Current reported. Five cars were badly damaged in the fire and towed away, the outlet reported, including a Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, Jeep Gladiator and Infiniti QX80.

The outlet obtained footage of what appeared to be a fire engulfing several cars in the parking lot.

Images of the gutted cars were shared on Nantucket Memorial Airport’s Twitter account. The airport confirmed that a fire had occurred in the rental car area.

Secret Service and Nantucket Police Department officials did not immediately return Insider’s requests for comment.